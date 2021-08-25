Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon takes the lead in ESG for a sustainable business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon takes the lead in ESG for a sustainable business

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon is taking the lead in applying more ESG elements to Hyosung Group's core business processes.

Intertextile_shanghai.jpg

"ESG is an identity that Hyosung must have to become a premium brand in the global market", said Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon. "We hope that Hyosung will grow into a century-long business that is loved and trusted by shareholders and society as it expands environmental protections, precision management, transparent management, and growing together".

  • Hyosung Group's 3 main businesses receive A+ grade, proving sustainable management systems

Hyosung's three major businesses (Hyosung TNC, Hyosung Advanced Materials, and Hyosung Chemical) all received a grade of A+ in the 2020 Listed Company ESG Evaluations, as announced by KCGS (Korea Corporate Governance Service) last year. Hyosung Heavy Industries was awarded an A, an excellent score for its first evaluation after the holding company conversion of Hyosung's major subsidiaries, proving that it also has sustainable management systems.

Among 760 companies investigated, just 16 received an A+ grade, with none receiving the highest possible grade of S and A+ companies being the top leaders in ESG.

Hyosung converted to a holding company system after the appointment of Chairman Cho Hyun-joon and improved its governance structures. The group was divided into the holding company Hyosung and four subsidiaries (Hyosung TNC, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Hyosung Heavy Industries, and Hyosung Chemical), and management was entrusted to professionals.

In addition, the position of candidate for representative of the recommendation committee for outside directors was handed over to outside directors so that they could be selected independently and outside directors could even serve as chairman of the board of directors. A transparent management committee was instituted to prevent unfair internal transactions.

Hyosung has issued annual reports on sustainable management since 2012 to proactively communicate with its shareholders, customers, employees, partners, and communities. This report openly publishes the company's sustainable management activities and results in the fields of economy, society, and the environment and solicits opinions from interested parties.

  • Issuance of green bonds, decrease in vehicle emissions... Hyosung subsidiaries promote a variety of eco-friendly activities

Hyosung has constructed systems to reduce greenhouse gases since before it was divided as a holding company and builds and operates anticipative internal management systems. It has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by about 18 million kWh of energy and about 9,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year through activities such as increasing production line operating efficiency, replacing facilities for greater efficiency, renewable energy use, and replacing fuels with lower carbon varieties.

Hyosung Group subsidiaries are also engaged in eco-friendly work. They manufacture environmentally friendly products such as Hyosung TNC's eco-friendly fiber(regenR), Hyosung Advanced Materials' carbon fiber(TANSOMER), Hyosung Chemical's polyketone(POKETONETM), and Hyosung Heavy Industries' hydrogen chargers.

Furthermore, all Hyosung subsidiaries' worksites are certified green. Hyosung TNC and Hyosung Advanced Materials are certified with the GRS (Global Recycled Standard) mark, while Hyosung Chemicals holds a green business certification and Hyosung Heavy Industries has a green construction certification.

Hyosung TNC is rising to the top of the international green fiber industry with its eco-friendly fiber called "regenR". regenR is a polyester fiber made by recycling PET bottles, reflecting consumer demand for green products. Hyosung TNC also promotes a virtuous cycle project to recycle PET bottles collected in Seoul and Jeju into "regenR seoul" and "regenR jeju" fibers, expanding into the international recycled fiber market.

Hyosung Advanced Materials is the only company in Korea that can produce carbon fiber and is taking the lead in the green era based on the hydrogen economy.

Carbon fiber is a key material for manufacturing fuel tanks for hydrogen cars. As this material is ten times stronger than steel but just 1/4 the weight, it is used to manufacture lighter cars, which reduces carbon emissions.

Hyosung plans to invest 1 trillion won annually until 2028 to expand its Jeonju carbon fiber plant to 24,000 tons per year, and it has invested 75.8 billion won this year to upgrade to 6500 tons by 2022.

Based on the world's first independent technology in 2013, Hyosong Chemical has successfully developed technology to commercialize the eco-friendly engineering plastic "polyketone(POKETONETM)".

Polyketone(POKETONETM) reduces carbon monoxide by about 0.5 tons per 1 ton manufactured. As the EU strengthens its carbon regulations, interest in polyketone(POKETONETM), which is made from the air pollutant carbon monoxide (CO), is expected to grow.

Hyosung Heavy Industries will establish the world's largest liquefied hydrogen plant, capable of handling 13,000 tons annually, in Ulsan by 2023 in cooperation with the global gas engineering company Linde. About 120 hydrogen charging stations will also be established at key sites nationwide in time for the completion of the plant so Hyosung can start supplying the South Korean market in earnest. Liquefied hydrogen is created by liquefying hydrogen gas, and this is expected to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by establishing a hydrogen mobility industry.

Media Contact:
Hyosung Corporation
Nari Kim
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN81554&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyosung-chairman-cho-hyun-joon-takes-the-lead-in-esg-for-a-sustainable-business-301362480.html

SOURCE Hyosung TNC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN81554&Transmission_Id=202108250900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN81554&DateId=20210825
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment