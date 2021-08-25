Logo
Garage Gurus® Announces 2021-2022 Automotive Technician Scholarship Winners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

$2,500 in Tuition Support Provided to Each of 12 Students Enrolled in Accredited Post-Secondary Automotive Technology Programs

PR Newswire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 25, 2021

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gurus®, an industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV group, today announced the winners of their 2021-2022 Automotive Technical Scholarship Program. Each of the 12 recipients will receive $2,500 toward their automotive education; all winners have been accepted or are currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges and universities, or are full-time U.S. high school students. Now in its seventh year, the Garage Gurus scholarship program has committed over $200,000 in tuition support to future automotive service professionals.

Garage_Gurus_Logo.jpg

"The Garage Gurus team is so excited and pleased to be able to assist students who are serious about establishing themselves in the automotive repair industry," said Dennis Sheran, director, Garage Gurus. "We will remain committed to helping them develop the necessary skills to lead the next generation of technicians into successful careers in the industry for many years to come. Congratulations to all our recipients!"

Students were required to submit an application, two letters of recommendation from non-family members, and a typed essay or video indicating "Why I Want to Be a Top Technician." Winners' application packages were reviewed and chosen by Garage Gurus' team of ASE Master-certified technicians and other team members.

Recipients of Garage Gurus scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year are:

  • Joshue G. – Dakota County Technical Institute, Rosemount, Minn.
  • Kyle G. – Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill.
  • Derrick G. – Wyotech, Laramie, Wyo.
  • Vance H. – Harrisburg Area Community College, Harrisburg, Pa.
  • Kristiyan K. – Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill.
  • Nelson R. – Universal Technical Institute, Bloomfield, N.J.
  • Mario S. – Alfred State CollegeSUNY, Alfred, N.Y.
  • Timofey T. – Universal Technical Institute, Bloomfield, N.J.
  • Patrick W. – University of Northwestern Ohio, Lima, Ohio
  • Logan W. – Universal Technical Institute, Irving, Texas
  • Jacob Y. – Northcentral Technical College, Wausau, Wis.
  • Jaaden Z. – Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill.

To meet the shortage of automotive professionals and technicians throughout the industry, the Garage Gurus scholarship program was established in 2015 to serve as an investment in the future of local automotive service businesses and their employees, and specifically to the next generation of talented, highly-trained professionals who will help keep millions of vehicles in road-ready condition.

Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers are operational in 12 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Houston; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif.

To learn more about Garage Gurus, it's training platforms, and more about the program, visit www.garagegurus.tech.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 248.354.4383
[email protected]

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 847.482.5807
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garage-gurus-announces-2021-2022-automotive-technician-scholarship-winners-301362299.html

SOURCE DRiV

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG85604&Transmission_Id=202108250900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG85604&DateId=20210825
