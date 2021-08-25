Anchor Line Partners & JLL Partner with Eden Health to Bring Premium Healthcare Amenities to One Post Office Square

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Line Partners, JLL, and Eden Health announced today a partnership to bring premium healthcare amenities to tenants in One Post Office Square. Tenants will have access to a dedicated on-site team of healthcare professionals offering primary care, mental health, physical therapy, insurance navigation, and 24/7 virtual care services. Building ownership is sponsoring 4,500 memberships for tenants for 3 years of access to Eden Health's innovative care model.

"Building owners need to create environments in which tenants can feel confident that their employee needs are met within the immediate community. One Post Office Square is meeting the challenge to anticipate the needs of our tenants and grow and evolve with their workforce," said Ben Heller, Executive Managing Director, JLL. "By adding Eden Health's premium healthcare services to our amenity package, we're taking our on-demand, concierge-style tenant experience to the next level and setting the new standard for employee-centric workplaces."

Eden Health partners, which offers on-site medical locations, not only improves tenant health and wellness and lowers insurance claims costs, but also drastically reduces absenteeism and travelling to off-site medical offices, helping employees save time and increase productivity.

This partnership is Eden Health's first physical clinic location in Boston, providing healthcare to tenants across the 1.2 million square foot property. Eden Health, which recently received $60M in series C funding, gives patients – and their families – access to integrated medical services via in-person clinic visits or mobile telehealth appointments, enabling a personalized, proactive care healthcare approach across multiple channels.

"The last year has changed the needs of employees and employers across the country – health and wellness is a priority that's not going away. The time is now to start making changes to accommodate demand," said Matt McCambridge, CEO and cofounder of Eden Health. "We're proud to be working with forward thinking developers such as Anchor Line Partners and JLL to help change the landscape of commercial real estate, positioning on-site medical practices as must-have, especially in a post pandemic environment."

One Post Office Square is paving the way in Boston's Financial District by offering its tenants premium amenities, now including healthcare. Currently, four tenants have already signed leases at One Post Office Square, including law firm Sullivan & Worcester, financial services firm Appleton Partners, commercial real estate services firm JLL, and leading global bank, Citi, all totaling approximately 185,000 square feet. The team recently celebrated the topping-off – ceremoniously placing one of the top beams on the new expansion.

To accommodate patients, Eden Health is growing an already robust team of licensed clinicians to operate each new location. For more information on job opportunities, please visit www.edenhealth.com .

About Anchor Line Partners

Anchor Line Partners, LLC is a Boston-based investment firm focused on core plus, value-add and opportunistic investment opportunities in the commercial real estate sector. Founded in 2013 by Brian Chaisson and Andrew Maher, Anchor Line Partners has acquired a portfolio of 2.7 million square feet of office buildings in the area and has approximately 3.0 million in the development pipeline. The partners have extensive experience in repositioning several high-profile downtown Boston towers, Cross Point in Lowell and POST in Waltham.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of nearly 93,000 as of June 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com .

About Eden Health

Eden Health is a nationally recognized medical practice that makes it easier for HR teams to get their employees great medical care. Eden Health's Care Team offers employees digital care around the clock, same-day in-person primary care, behavioral health services and benefits navigation, designed to empower bodies and minds so employees can focus on their lives with newfound energy. Eden Health also has industry-leading engagement: out of every 100 eligible employees, 66 of them have completed an Eden Health clinical encounter in the first 12 months, with an average member rating of 4.95 out of 5. To learn more, visit edenhealth.com .

Contact: Amy Janzen, 917-209-6819, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anchor-line-partners--jll-partner-with-eden-health-to-bring-premium-healthcare-amenities-to-one-post-office-square-301362642.html

SOURCE Eden Health