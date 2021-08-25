Logo
Faster and Farther: Lucid Announces Performance and Range Versions of Lucid Air Dream Edition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Two distinct Air Dream Editions showcase Lucid's engineering capabilities and reset expectations for electric vehicles with versions optimized for unrivaled power and performance

PR Newswire

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced that the limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition will be produced in two distinct versions – the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range – each highlighting a different facet of this exceptional electric luxury sedan.

Dream_P_R.jpg

Dream Edition Performance will feature a powertrain optimized for speed and acceleration, with 1,111 horsepower. Dream Edition Range will deliver 933 horsepower while embodying Lucid's exacting focus on maximizing range1. EPA range certification is currently in process and will be announced for each version of the Dream Edition when complete. Although the official EPA ranges are not yet available, Lucid recently completed a real-world evaluation drive with Motor Trend. During the drive, a pair of Dream Edition Range cars drove from Los Angeles to San Francisco at highway speeds via central California, and then back across the San Francisco Bay to Lucid's global headquarters, traveling 445 miles on a single charge. Upon arrival, the cars displayed, respectively, 30 miles and 72 miles of charge remaining (for totals of 475 and 517 miles).

"As a technology company, we seek to exceed expectations and this is clearly evident with our Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance and Range variants," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "I'm delighted to provide our Dream Edition customers with this additional choice and breadth of capabilities."

Lucid will be contacting Dream Edition reservation holders shortly to update their configuration with their preferred version, both of which remain at the fully-equipped price of $169,000 ($161,500 after potential $7,500 US federal tax credit)2. In September, Lucid will begin hosting media tours of its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, ahead of customer deliveries. Deliveries of both versions of the fully reserved Lucid Air Dream Edition will begin later this year, with Lucid Air Grand Touring following shortly thereafter.


Dream Performance

Dream Range

Motors

Dual Motor, AWD

Dual Motor, AWD

Power (total, F&R)

1,111 hp

933 hp

Torque (total, F&R)

1000+ Nm

1000+ Nm

0-60 mph

2.5 sec

2.7 sec

Top speed

168 mph

168 mph

Tires

Specially developed Pirelli P-Zero:
245/35 21" (F) and 265/35 21" (R)

19" optional

Specially developed Pirelli P-Zero:
245/45 19" (F&R)

21" optional

System voltage

924V

924V

About Lucid Group
Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA estimated range of over 500 miles. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are planned to begin in the second half of 2021.

Media Contact
[email protected]

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its affiliates (the "Company") and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations and timing related to the start of production and deliveries of the Lucid Air and the performance, range, and other features of the Lucid Air. These statements are based on various assumptions, and actual events and circumstances may differ. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including factors discussed in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1,, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors," as well as other documents of the Company that are filed, or will be filed, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

1 500+ projected range for Dream Edition Range based upon manufacturer's projected EPA estimated range when equipped with 19" wheels. Actual range will be dependent on many factors, including battery age, driving habits, charging habits, temperatures, accessory use, and other factors.

2 Final specifications will be confirmed prior to sale.

LucidMotors_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF85737&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faster-and-farther-lucid-announces-performance-and-range-versions-of-lucid-air-dream-edition-301362363.html

SOURCE Lucid Motors

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF85737&Transmission_Id=202108250915PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF85737&DateId=20210825
