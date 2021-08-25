Faster and Farther: Lucid Announces Performance and Range Versions of Lucid Air Dream Edition

PR Newswire

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, today announced that the limited-run Lucid Air Dream Edition will be produced in two distinct versions – the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range – each highlighting a different facet of this exceptional electric luxury sedan.

Dream Edition Performance will feature a powertrain optimized for speed and acceleration, with 1,111 horsepower. Dream Edition Range will deliver 933 horsepower while embodying Lucid's exacting focus on maximizing range1. EPA range certification is currently in process and will be announced for each version of the Dream Edition when complete. Although the official EPA ranges are not yet available, Lucid recently completed a real-world evaluation drive with Motor Trend. During the drive, a pair of Dream Edition Range cars drove from Los Angeles to San Francisco at highway speeds via central California, and then back across the San Francisco Bay to Lucid's global headquarters, traveling 445 miles on a single charge. Upon arrival, the cars displayed, respectively, 30 miles and 72 miles of charge remaining (for totals of 475 and 517 miles).

"As a technology company, we seek to exceed expectations and this is clearly evident with our Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance and Range variants," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "I'm delighted to provide our Dream Edition customers with this additional choice and breadth of capabilities."

Lucid will be contacting Dream Edition reservation holders shortly to update their configuration with their preferred version, both of which remain at the fully-equipped price of $169,000 ($161,500 after potential $7,500 US federal tax credit)2. In September, Lucid will begin hosting media tours of its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, ahead of customer deliveries. Deliveries of both versions of the fully reserved Lucid Air Dream Edition will begin later this year, with Lucid Air Grand Touring following shortly thereafter.



Dream Performance Dream Range Motors Dual Motor, AWD Dual Motor, AWD Power (total, F&R) 1,111 hp 933 hp Torque (total, F&R) 1000+ Nm 1000+ Nm 0-60 mph 2.5 sec 2.7 sec Top speed 168 mph 168 mph Tires Specially developed Pirelli P-Zero:

245/35 21" (F) and 265/35 21" (R) 19" optional Specially developed Pirelli P-Zero:

245/45 19" (F&R) 21" optional System voltage 924V 924V

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA estimated range of over 500 miles. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which will be produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are planned to begin in the second half of 2021.

Media Contact

1 500+ projected range for Dream Edition Range based upon manufacturer's projected EPA estimated range when equipped with 19" wheels. Actual range will be dependent on many factors, including battery age, driving habits, charging habits, temperatures, accessory use, and other factors.

2 Final specifications will be confirmed prior to sale.

