Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Investigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ("SJB" or the "Trust") (NASDAQ: SJT). Investors who purchased SJB shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sjt.

The investigation concerns whether SJT and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 20, 2021, SJB announced that "it will not declare a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest" due to "excess production costs for the June 2021 production month." The Trust disclosed that "true-ups that occurred last month to the lease operating and capital cost categories for the January 2021 through April 2021 production months resulting in additional profits were made in error" and that "the June 2021 reporting month includes a reduction of $2,043,557.99 gross profits ($1,532,668.49 net to the Trust) due to corrections for those periods." On this news, SJB's stock price fell $0.86 per share, or 17.1%, to close at $4.17 per share on August 20, 2021.

