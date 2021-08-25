The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Announces Exclusive Partnership With Corsa HQ To Offer Exotic Luxury Car Rentals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Announces Exclusive Partnership With Corsa HQ To Offer Exotic Luxury Car Rentals

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Guests Can Now Rent Exotic Luxury Vehicles During Their Stay and Receive Other Exclusive Perks with the New Corsa HQ Experience

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes is elevating its luxury guest experience by launching an exclusive partnership with Corsa HQ. Guests can now rent high-end vehicles during their stay, selecting from the Corsa HQ inventory of desirable brands including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley and more.

Ritz_Carlton_Orlando_Grande_Lakes_and_Corsa_HQ.jpg

Guests can select from various rental options including Premium Sport or SUV rentals ranging from $395-$595 or Exotic Sport car or Executive Luxury car rentals ranging from $995-$1,195. The car rental experience also includes a $50 Ritz-Carlton gift card included with Premium Sport and Premium SUV rentals or a $100 Ritz-Carlton gift card included with Exotic Sport and Executive Luxury rentals.

The Corsa HQ experience is perfect for an array of occasions from date nights, gifting, photos for weddings or engagements, or simply as a one-of-a-kind experience. Corsa HQ also offers a Black Card Membership for access to all vehicles with no blackout dates.

Corsa HQ takes great pride in providing a seamless exotic car rental experience. With no branding to indicate the vehicle belongs to Corsa, drivers can feel as if they're driving their own car. Every rental is professionally detailed down to the leather, and Corsa offers unparalleled white glove concierge service with on-site check-in at the hotel.

With an expansive fleet of vehicles, Corsa also allows guests to test drive vehicles for up to 4 hours and lets drivers switch cars halfway through their reservation based on the length of rental and fleet availability.

The launch of the Corsa HQ partnership at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes follows the luxury hotel's recent $30 million transformation including newly appointed guest rooms and suites, Club Lounge, and sprawling pool with new private cabanas.

For more information or to reserve your Corsa HQ car rental experience, visit https://theritzcarlton.corsahq.com/.

About Grande Lakes Orlando
The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott. Experience a wealth of dining options throughout Grande Lakes Orlando, where the cuisine is as diverse as the resort.

Fifteen outlets to choose from featuring a brand new steak and seafood restaurant, Knife & Spoon led by award-winning chef John Tesar, southern-inspired cuisine at Highball & Harvest and Mediterranean Italian at PRIMO led by multiple time James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the city's farm-to-fork movement. The resort sources ingredients from its on-site apiaries and 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm. On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports Experiences offering kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. Follow Grande Lakes Orlando on Twitter at @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

Marriott International, Inc.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contacts:
Megan Trivelli
(212) 683 2442
[email protected]

Grande_Lakes_Orlando_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY85084&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ritz-carlton-orlando-grande-lakes-announces-exclusive-partnership-with-corsa-hq-to-offer-exotic-luxury-car-rentals-301362016.html

SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY85084&Transmission_Id=202108251000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY85084&DateId=20210825
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment