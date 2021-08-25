Professional Advisory Services Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, AT&T Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Diageo PLC, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: FISV, VEEV, VTWG, GRWG, IWF, MRNA, DOCU, IWN, PM, VZ,
- Added Positions: T, CARR, TFC, AMZN, USB, TJX, ADI, PYPL, NVS, VOO, ZBRA, PAYX, PFE, SPY, TMO, IBM, IWM, HD,
- Reduced Positions: DEO, AAPL, MSM, AJG, JNJ, ANTM, BRK.B, SWK, SYK, GOOG, ACN, K, SPGI, MDT, GD, UPS, GOOGL,
These are the top 5 holdings of PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,979 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,741 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 187,765 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,987 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 154,979 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $118.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 118,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)
Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $203.2 and $227.98, with an estimated average price of $218.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $287.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $407.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Professional Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 783,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Professional Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $412.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Diageo PLC (DEO)
Professional Advisory Services Inc reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 98.8%. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Professional Advisory Services Inc still held 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Professional Advisory Services Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.91%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.659900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Professional Advisory Services Inc still held 104,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.
