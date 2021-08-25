Professional Advisory Services Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, AT&T Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Diageo PLC, Apple Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Professional Advisory Services Inc Buys Fiserv Inc, AT&T Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Diageo PLC, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Vero Beach, FL, based Investment company Professional Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, AT&T Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, GrowGeneration Corp, sells Diageo PLC, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Professional Advisory Services Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/professional+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,979 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,741 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 187,765 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,987 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
  5. CDW Corp (CDW) - 154,979 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $118.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 118,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $321.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $203.2 and $227.98, with an estimated average price of $218.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $287.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Professional Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $407.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Professional Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 783,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $412.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 98.8%. The sale prices were between $164.21 and $195.76, with an estimated average price of $185.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.71%. Professional Advisory Services Inc still held 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.91%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.659900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Professional Advisory Services Inc still held 104,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC. Also check out:

1. PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PROFESSIONAL ADVISORY SERVICES INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider