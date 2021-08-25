Denali Advisors Llc Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Big Lots Inc, Sells Herc Holdings Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Radian Group Inc

New Purchases: BCEI, BCEI, BIG, PMT, MTOR, B, SGH, LXP, PRDO, SCHN, SMP, BKE, PEG, SENEA, GS, AMAL, KKR, OPY, CTO, UHAL, ACI, BMTX, DELL, CARR, RNR, OMC, ETR, CMI, KMPR, UNF, QRTEA, MUSA, ESNT, VIRT, CC, ERIE,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Big Lots Inc, Adtalem Global Education Inc, CAI International Inc, sells Herc Holdings Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Radian Group Inc, Green Brick Partners Inc, Enova International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Denali Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Denali Advisors Llc owns 271 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 115,945 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 115,945 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position CAI International Inc (CAI) - 96,817 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.49% Innoviva Inc (INVA) - 384,270 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) - 118,638 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44%

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 115,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.94 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $19.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Meritor Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 77,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Barnes Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.77 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 155.26%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 104,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in CAI International Inc by 62.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 96,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Costamare Inc by 112.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $12.32, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 296,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 149333.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $91.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 22,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Newmark Group Inc by 139.83%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $13.358700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 224,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 193,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The sale prices were between $37.16 and $43.71, with an estimated average price of $39.94.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in McGrath RentCorp. The sale prices were between $78.13 and $86.76, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MarineMax Inc. The sale prices were between $45.19 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57.