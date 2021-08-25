Denali Advisors Llc Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Big Lots Inc, Sells Herc Holdings Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Radian Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Denali Advisors Llc Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Big Lots Inc, Sells Herc Holdings Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Radian Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Denali Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Big Lots Inc, Adtalem Global Education Inc, CAI International Inc, sells Herc Holdings Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Radian Group Inc, Green Brick Partners Inc, Enova International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Denali Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Denali Advisors Llc owns 271 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DENALI ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/denali+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DENALI ADVISORS LLC
  1. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 115,945 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 115,945 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. CAI International Inc (CAI) - 96,817 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.49%
  4. Innoviva Inc (INVA) - 384,270 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio.
  5. Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) - 118,638 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44%
New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 115,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 115,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.94 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $19.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Meritor Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 77,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barnes Group Inc (B)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Barnes Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.77 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 155.26%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 104,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CAI International Inc (CAI)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in CAI International Inc by 62.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 96,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costamare Inc (CMRE)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Costamare Inc by 112.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $12.32, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 296,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 149333.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $91.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 22,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Newmark Group Inc by 139.83%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $13.358700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 224,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 193,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83.

Sold Out: Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The sale prices were between $37.16 and $43.71, with an estimated average price of $39.94.

Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64.

Sold Out: McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in McGrath RentCorp. The sale prices were between $78.13 and $86.76, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MarineMax Inc. The sale prices were between $45.19 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of DENALI ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DENALI ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DENALI ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider