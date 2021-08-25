Denali Advisors Llc Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Big Lots Inc, Sells Herc Holdings Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Radian Group Inc

- New Purchases: BCEI, BCEI, BIG, PMT, MTOR, B, SGH, LXP, PRDO, SCHN, SMP, BKE, PEG, SENEA, GS, AMAL, KKR, OPY, CTO, UHAL, ACI, BMTX, DELL, CARR, RNR, OMC, ETR, CMI, KMPR, UNF, QRTEA, MUSA, ESNT, VIRT, CC, ERIE,
- Added Positions: ATGE, CAI, CMRE, TNET, VSH, NMRK, PRIM, MMI, HTH, USNA, PSN, MATX, EGBN, SNEX, CUBI, KFRC, KOP, PFS, HTLF, TRMK, JOUT, MTX, FOR, NTB, CNXN, EIG, CE, PFSI, ONEW, ORCL, ACCO, AMCX, KRO, BUSE, MBIN, IMKTA, CBRE, MLI, COWN, PDM, MET, UGI, JLL, WLK, FF, SNDR, UTHR, COG, ORI, GIC, GIC, REYN, SC, AL, ALSN, OMF, HII, PAG, SNV, SF, RJF, PPC, NEU, MCY, MSM, MDC, GPI, GSBC, TGNA, CNA, ADS,
- Reduced Positions: FBC, RDN, GRBK, ENVA, BRK.B, CATY, JPM, BAC, NUE, INTC, VZ, GD, PGR, CENTA, ALL, HCA, EXC, HPQ, IP, WFC, LYB, MHO, ADM, BIO, TSN, PATK, SO, MU, SCCO, PCAR, EOG, NVR, PLUS, GRMN, WMT, BK, MTB, PKOH, HRL, BF.B, MRTN, FOXA, PFG, VMW, DHI, GOOGL, LEA, DOX, ACGL, LH, GM, SYF, ATH, ARCB, DISH, TRTN, BIIB, AGM, MOH, RBCAA, GNW, KR, LEN, NNI, BBY, HOPE, GEF, C, FRME, GLPI, GTN, PSB, ESGR, BFS, NSIT, MPX, PRU, FHI, NWLI, CRMT, WMK, ASIX, CBZ, GBL, SBT, AN, EXEL, HIG, RF, RSG, STT, STLD, EBAY, KDP, AGO, EMN, LAZ, OKE, BPOP, SEIC, TDS, USM, UHS, ALLY,
- Sold Out: HRI, HMN, AMP, MGRC, HZO, PSA, HUBG, MIK, CPRT, AFL, WINA, HVT, MS, HTLD, FFG, WST, UI, ELS, HNI, BANF, WIRE, CNBKA, CTBI, HIFS, HBNC, QCRH, ULH, RYI, RBB, CCNE, MLR, ODFL, OLP, PLPC, USLM, UBA, VSEC, EBSB, KE, LBC, CIX, FMBH, FONR, MBWM, WEYS, WLFC, EPAM, ALTA, ESCA, LBAI, NL, SGC, PANL, NGVT, NODK, BY, MCB, IMXI, CMCL, FISI, IBCP, LFVN, NC, PDEX, VLGEA, PROS, ADES, CAC, ATLC, CONN, DLB, FMNB, FITB, GNTX, MCBC, MAA, NHTC, OSBC, PTSI, RCKY, BSRR, SNA, SMMF, ULBI, GWW, WRI, G, GTS, ELMD, RM, NGVC, FPI, IRMD, DLTH, LSXMK, MCBS, VVV, HBB, VMD, MESA, SPFI, AROW, CMA, CFR, ELA, ELA, LCII, EBTC, HRB, LTC, MDU, RS, SNFCA, SKX, TSBK, UNTY, UNM, UTMD, SBH, MHH, VRA, SUPN, GMED, LGIH, APLE, METC,
- Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 115,945 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CAI International Inc (CAI) - 96,817 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.49%
- Innoviva Inc (INVA) - 384,270 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio.
- Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) - 118,638 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.44%
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 115,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.94 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $40.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 115,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Big Lots Inc (BIG)
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.94 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.57 and $21.3, with an estimated average price of $19.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 94,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Meritor Inc (MTOR)
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Meritor Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $23.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 77,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Barnes Group Inc (B)
Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Barnes Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.77 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Adtalem Global Education Inc by 155.26%. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 104,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CAI International Inc (CAI)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in CAI International Inc by 62.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $56.17, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $55.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 96,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Costamare Inc (CMRE)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Costamare Inc by 112.98%. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $12.32, with an estimated average price of $10.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 296,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 149333.33%. The purchase prices were between $70.39 and $85.73, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $91.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 22,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Newmark Group Inc by 139.83%. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $13.46, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $13.358700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 224,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)
Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 56.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 193,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $92.93 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $105.83.Sold Out: Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The sale prices were between $37.16 and $43.71, with an estimated average price of $39.94.Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64.Sold Out: McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in McGrath RentCorp. The sale prices were between $78.13 and $86.76, with an estimated average price of $82.52.Sold Out: MarineMax Inc (HZO)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MarineMax Inc. The sale prices were between $45.19 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57.
