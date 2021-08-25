Logo
Ares Management Llc Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Privia Health Group Inc, Sells The AZEK Co Inc, , Extraction Oil & Gas Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Ares Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Privia Health Group Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Trinity Capital Inc, sells The AZEK Co Inc, , Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, WhiteHorse Finance Inc, Fidus Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ares Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ares Management Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ares+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 35,205,132 shares, 32.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 19,096,090 shares, 28.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.11%
  3. California Resources Corp (CRC) - 14,167,725 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.22%
  4. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 44,374,772 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53%
  5. Option Care Health Inc (OPCH) - 4,691,896 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.89%. The holding were 35,205,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.975500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,237,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.13 and $49.25, with an estimated average price of $36.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 343,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $33.59, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $32.379400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 86,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Ares Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN)

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Trinity Capital Inc by 77.29%. The purchase prices were between $14.1 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 528,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $20.86 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.140400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 241,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vine Energy Inc (VEI)

Ares Management Llc added to a holding in Vine Energy Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $10.96 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.74 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.44.

Sold Out: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $21.88.

Sold Out: KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in KKR Income Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $15.76 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

Sold Out: Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc (CIK)

Ares Management Llc sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $3.33 and $3.63, with an estimated average price of $3.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARES MANAGEMENT LLC.

1. ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARES MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

