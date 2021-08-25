Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells , Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Royal Caribbean Group

- New Purchases: BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, IBMJ, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, DAR, IBMN, BLL, SPTI, OGN, BSCQ, IBMO, PBJ, AAP, CREE, DISCA, M, MNST, IMGN, IRM, IONS, GOGL, LGF.B, MRVL, NOV, PB, SCCO, SWX, TGB, VRTX, WDC, BDJ, G, VMW, UEC, EMX, FSM, EMO, AMCX, APTV, NOW, FWONA, EQX, FEYE, TWTR, AAL, DNOW, OR, FWONK, CYTO, LBRDA, TLRY, TLRY, TEAM, LSXMA, LSXMK, APRN, CNTTQ, SE, ZS, DOCU, GH, LYFT, ALC, UBER, TXG, DDOG, STX, MP, QS, AI, AIV, HYFM, CHPT, CHPT, AGZD, BBAX, BBCA, BBEU, BBJP, BIZD, DEF, EJAN, ERTH, FCVT, FDN, GSEW, IBDM, IBMP, IHI, IJAN, IJK, IVW, IXC, JMST, KRBN, MDY, PAVE, PDP, PJAN, PJUL, POCT, PTMC, QEFA, QQQ, QTEC, QUS, RVNU, RYH, SNPE, SNSR, SOCL, SPYC, SPYD, STIP, TOLZ, TTAC, UJAN, UOCT, USSG, VXF,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, IVV, JPM, GOOGL, PG, AMZN, QCOM, KO, NKE, MCD, DIS, INTC, BSCM, ABBV, BSCL, JNJ, TSN, T, V, TFC, FDX, BLK, HD, TMO, VZ, DVY, CSCO, WMT, CVS, BMY, MRK, D, HON, CVX, KMI, STZ, TRV, UNH, KHC, XOM, DEO, GILD, USB, KL, FB, DAL, BA, IWP, MCHP, GS, HXL, HII, BHP, LH, NVDA, TGT, MMM, JWN, SCHV, SCHW, VEU, COP, IBM, C, EXPE, GGG, GOOG, NWL, ADBE, PEAK, SRE, RTX, WFC, ENB, IESC, ONB, SBUX, UPS, SYK, ACWX, PRU, ANTM, NEA, IWF, PEP, IQV, DUK, GSK, LHX, SYY, CF, HSY, UNP, ATVI, AKAM, BAC, HAS, LVS, MAR, IGSB, IWM, BRK.B, DD, EOG, EW, ABT, LNT, ASB, CAT, PFE, XEL, EEM, SPY, APD, ECL, GIS, KMB, ROK, TSLA, AXP, DRI, LLY, NEE, F, LUV, TSM, VIG, AWR, BP, BAX, BRO, CHRW, CHE, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, CAG, DCI, EXC, FAST, FISV, FCX, ITT, LOW, NSC, ORCL, RF, ONTO, SLB, SNA, SO, TECH, TTC, UL, ETB, MA, PM, AVGO, FBHS, PYPL, DIA, GLD, JKI, SDY, TIP, VOO, ABB, ALGN, MO, AEP, AMT, AMGN, APA, AMAT, WTRG, ATO, ADSK, ADP, BK, BHC, BKH, CBRL, CWT, CNI, CCL, CI, COHR, ED, COST, CMI, DHR, DVA, DE, DGII, DLR, EMR, ERIC, GPN, FUL, THG, WELL, HSIC, HRL, ITW, MDLZ, LFUS, LMT, MMP, MDT, MU, MS, MSI, NHC, NOC, NUE, PNC, PAYX, PLUG, PFG, RDS.A, RGLD, SAP, SHW, SWKS, STLD, SF, TROW, TNC, THO, TRP, UMC, VTR, WM, WW, WY, WTFC, WEC, YUM, MCI, MPV, PCN, PHK, MCN, HIMX, EDU, CSIQ, FSLR, SQM, ACM, BX, AWK, STWD, DQ, PHYS, COR, SBRA, TRIP, PRLB, RH, BANX, FSK, WK, CWH, LW, SNAP, BKR, DBX, JAMF, JAMF, PLTR, AMLP, BND, BOTZ, DGRO, DTD, EFV, FIVG, FLGE, GWX, HEFA, IEFA, IEI, IEMG, IJH, IOO, ITOT, IWD, IWR, IWS, KRE, LQD, MBB, MTUM, MUB, NOBL, PFF, SCHZ, SRLN, VBK, VBR, VEA, VGT, VO, VOE, VOT, VTEB, VTI, VTV, VUG, VWO, VYM, XLF, XLG, XLK, XLY, AOS, AIR, AMN, CLFD, ASML, AMD, AFL, A, AEM, MATX, ALL, AMRN, AMED, AEE, AFG, AIG, ANAT, THRM, NLY, ANSS, ARNA, ASH, AZN, AVB, AVY, BPT, BIDU, BMO, GOLD, BDX, BBY, BIIB, BWA, BXP, EAT, BTI, VIAC, CMS, CSX, COG, CDNS, CM, CNQ, CP, CE, ADMP, CNC, CNP, LUMN, FIS, CHD, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, TPR, CGNX, FIX, VALE, CMP, CNSL, COO, CPRT, GLW, CUZ, CS, CCI, XRAY, DTE, DVN, DLB, DOV, RDY, DRE, EMN, DISH, EA, ETR, EPD, EQIX, ESS, EL, FFIV, FMC, FLR, GD, GPC, GNW, HRB, HIG, HEI, HIW, HBAN, MTCH, IBN, INFO, IAG, IDA, ILMN, ICE, IFF, IP, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, SJM, VIAV, JKHY, JCI, KLAC, KSU, K, KEY, KIM, KRG, KSS, KEP, KR, SR, LRCX, LEG, MDU, MGM, MAN, MRO, MTZ, MCK, MSB, MET, MTD, MXC, MITK, VTRS, NCR, NRG, NVEC, NFG, NGG, NATI, NEOG, NFLX, NTAP, NGD, NEM, NEWT, NXST, NOK, NRT, NVS, NVO, NUAN, ORLY, OXY, ORI, OSBC, OHI, OMCL, OKE, OTEX, OSK, PPL, PAAS, PEGA, PBT, PNFP, PNW, PXD, PBI, PAA, PII, NTR, BKNG, PGR, PUK, PEG, PWR, DGX, O, REGN, RIO, RBA, RHI, ROL, ROP, RYAAY, SBR, CRM, SNY, STX, SWIR, WPM, SPG, SIRI, SNN, SON, SONY, SJI, LSI, SWK, EQNR, SHOO, AVNW, RGR, SPWR, NLOK, SNX, TJX, TTWO, AXON, TEVA, TXN, TD, TTE, TM, TYL, UAA, AUB, URI, X, UHS, VFC, VLO, VOD, VMC, WPC, GWW, WBA, WRI, WMK, WST, WWD, AUY, CBFV, FTS, ET, RDS.B, MUC, CEF, DNP, FAX, MYC, VFL, JPS, NVG, BYM, EVN, PTY, HPI, FTF, LGI, PHD, POR, BBL, QRTEA, CSII, TNL, HBI, WU, OC, TMUS, DFS, TEL, PLG, TDC, ULTA, IDE, FNV, AGI, CTSO, CLW, AYTU, QRHC, BUD, FTNT, VRSK, CHTR, BBN, FSD, BWXT, NXPI, PSF, GM, TRGP, NPTN, KOR, KOR, STAG, MOS, MPC, ZNGA, SLCA, SPLK, PSX, HTA, FIVE, PANW, GMED, PNR, SUN, FANG, WDAY, ZTS, GOGO, SFM, BURL, PAGP, OGS, PCTY, PAYC, CGC, BABA, ACB, CDK, KEYS, AVNS, LC, LBRDK, VSTO, XHR, GDDY, CCD, SHOP, GNL, ALRM, TDOC, CC, LITE, WSC, FCPT, EDIT, UA, TWLO, TPIC, ASIX, VVV, YUMC, BL, IIPR, TRVG, PK, HWM, IR, BHF, HBB, APG, MDB, ITRG, CHX, WH, BE, ELAN, LTHM, ETRN, MRNA, DELL, CVET, KTB, CTVA, CHWY, CRNC, CARR, OTIS, NKLA, ACI, CCIV, ARRY, CNXC, AGG, AOA, AOM, ARKK, ARKW, BIV, BLV, BNDX, BSV, IGIB, CSM, CWI, DBC, DLN, DON, DTN, EFA, EFG, EMB, ESGU, FHLC, FIXD, FMAY, FNCL, FTEC, FVD, GDX, GLDM, HACK, HDV, HYD, HYG, IBB, IDV, IEF, IJR, IJT, IQLT, IWB, IWN, IXN, JNK, JPST, JQUA, KWEB, MGV, MUNI, NUGT, PBE, PCY, PDBC, PGX, PHB, PRFZ, QUAL, REGL, REM, RPG, RSP, RWO, RWR, SCHA, SCHD, SCHE, SCHF, SCHG, SCHM, SCHP, SCHX, SDOG, SHM, SHY, SHYG, SKYY, SLYG, SLYV, SPLG, SPTL, SPTM, SPYV, SSO, SUB, TAN, TLT, USMV, VB, VCIT, VDE, VHT, VNQ, VOOV, VTIP, VWOB, XAR, XBI, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: IVZ, GE, CB, ACN, CCEP, LIN, RCL, NCLH, TTD, IAU,
- Sold Out: ITE, 9MW, MOMO, FTCS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 586,318 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,423 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.73%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 89,355 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.83%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 232,961 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,158 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.75%
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 958,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 819,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 553,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 430,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 341,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 215,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 101.76%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.659900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 586,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 103.73%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 179,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 103.83%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $450.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 89,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 100.02%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $160.381300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 232,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 102.75%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2836.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 14,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 105.24%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 223,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (ITE)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.Sold Out: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.
