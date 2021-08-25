Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells , Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Royal Caribbean Group

St Paul, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, sells , Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Royal Caribbean Group, Marvell Technology Inc, Hello Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owns 1095 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 586,318 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,423 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.73% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 89,355 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.83% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 232,961 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,158 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.75%

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 958,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 819,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 553,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 430,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 341,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 215,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 101.76%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.659900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 586,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 103.73%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 179,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 103.83%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $450.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 89,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 100.02%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $160.381300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 232,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 102.75%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2836.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 14,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 105.24%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 223,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.