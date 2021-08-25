Logo
Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells , Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Royal Caribbean Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Paul, MN, based Investment company Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, sells , Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Royal Caribbean Group, Marvell Technology Inc, Hello Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owns 1095 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonebridge+capital+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 586,318 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.76%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 179,423 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.73%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 89,355 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.83%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 232,961 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.02%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,158 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.75%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 958,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 819,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.22. The stock is now traded at around $22.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 553,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $25.61. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 430,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $26.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 341,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.02 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 215,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 101.76%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.659900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 586,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 103.73%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 179,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 103.83%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $450.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 89,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 100.02%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $160.381300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 232,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 102.75%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2836.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 14,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 105.24%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $142.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 223,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Sold Out: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC keeps buying
