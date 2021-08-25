Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Amazon.com Inc, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Rent-A-Center Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: AMZN, GOOGL, OKE, TFC, UNM, JEF, ADBE, ABBV, TMO, PREF, GOOG, SPY, NOW, ALLY, QQQ, AMAT, VIG, VCR, UNP, HON, PYPL, VTI, VGT, TSLA, JPM, ORCL, CAT, LRCX, BBY, ARKK, ARKQ, ARKF, ARKW, JPST, BLK, RYT, IGM, IYC, BRK.B, VNQ, FXO, CHTR, XBI, MTUM, IVW, XSW, TT, VEA, JHG, XLY, XLU, PFM, MTB, CIT, FDX, DE, EXPE, NKE, QUAL, GPS, IDXX, PFXF, XOM, RYE, COP, CDNS, AJG, VOT, NBB, IYH, MPC, PG, GDXJ, LOW, XYL, FIDU, PARR, SPXX, PFN, A, AME, NRK, APH, NAN, NZF, AOS, BKT, VGM, SIRI, RESN,
- Added Positions: FV, NVDA, RSP, VYM, TGT, ACN, V, NAD, IYY, CC, IVOL, MA, PEP, AAPL, HD, ADC, KHC, VICI, UNH, XLE, DOC, ARES, AVGO, DOW, CWB, PCH, AMGN, MPW, DHR, CRL, UPS, AIRC, DLR, STAG, CMCSA, VKQ, BABA, APAM, HBI, JPC, PLD, NUV, MS, NEE, CCI, AIG, GM, SPG, COF, SPYG, BAC, XLI, IYW,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, TIP, MINT, USMV, FBND, BHK, PFF, DWAS, NEA, BTZ, XLK, MUB, QCOM, HZNP, IJT, BBN, TER, NDAQ, FPE, NVG, PGX, EIM, PMO, PGF, GIII,
- Sold Out: EEM, RCII, BMY, ABT, KDP, SYY, BIV, NIO, IPO, PKI, IJS, FINX, ESPO, OZON, BKR, MMD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,481 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 89,888 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,059 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 52,036 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 201,288 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3291.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2836.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 108,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 94,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 180,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 141,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 646.99%. The purchase prices were between $44.14 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 174,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.02%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.
