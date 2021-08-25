Logo
Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Amazon.com Inc, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Rent-A-Center Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ibex Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Alphabet Inc, ONEOK Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Rent-A-Center Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ibex Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, Ibex Wealth Advisors owns 181 stocks with a total value of $500 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ibex+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,481 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 89,888 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.16%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,059 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 52,036 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 201,288 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3291.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2836.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 2,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 108,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 94,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unum Group (UNM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Unum Group. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 180,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.36 and $34.22, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $36.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 141,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 646.99%. The purchase prices were between $44.14 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 174,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.02%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 23.16%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Sold Out: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS. Also check out:

1. IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS keeps buying
