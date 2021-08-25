Cannae Holdings, Inc. Buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: WPF,

WPF, Reduced Positions: DNB, CDAY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cannae Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cannae Holdings, Inc. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 68,052,330 shares, 44.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.1% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) - 12,000,000 shares, 35.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29% Paysafe Ltd (PSFE) - 49,750,000 shares, 18.39% of the total portfolio. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF) - 5,234,997 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Paysafe Ltd (PSFE.WS) - 5,000,000 shares, 0.55% of the total portfolio.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 5,234,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.