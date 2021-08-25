Akaris Global Partners, LP Buys Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp, Square Inc, Alteryx Inc, Sells WESCO International Inc, CACI International Inc, Crown Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: NEBC, SQ, BTWN,
- Added Positions: AYX, AMZN, MNTV,
- Reduced Positions: CACI, CCK, FUN,
- Sold Out: WCC, GRSV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Akaris Global Partners, LP
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 45,218 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,127 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.01%
- Cedar Fair LP (FUN) - 229,150 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.11%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 14,210 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 166,836 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio.
Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 894,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $267.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 25,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN)
Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 208.66%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 85,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3291.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 3,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.Sold Out: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)
Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2.
