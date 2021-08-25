Akaris Global Partners, LP Buys Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp, Square Inc, Alteryx Inc, Sells WESCO International Inc, CACI International Inc, Crown Holdings Inc

New Purchases: NEBC, SQ, BTWN,

NEBC, SQ, BTWN, Added Positions: AYX, AMZN, MNTV,

AYX, AMZN, MNTV, Reduced Positions: CACI, CCK, FUN,

CACI, CCK, FUN, Sold Out: WCC, GRSV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp, Square Inc, Alteryx Inc, Bridgetown Holdings, Amazon.com Inc, sells WESCO International Inc, CACI International Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Gores Holdings V Inc, Cedar Fair LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Akaris Global Partners, LP. As of 2021Q2, Akaris Global Partners, LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Akaris Global Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/akaris+global+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 45,218 shares, 10.02% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,127 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.01% Cedar Fair LP (FUN) - 229,150 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.11% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 14,210 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 166,836 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio.

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 894,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $267.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 25,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Akaris Global Partners, LP initiated holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 208.66%. The purchase prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 85,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Akaris Global Partners, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3291.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 3,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $112.35, with an estimated average price of $99.18.

Akaris Global Partners, LP sold out a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2.