ICMI Announces ICMI Contact Center Expo: a Digital Experience, to Bring the Call Center Industry Together Through a Digital Experience October 6-7, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

ICMI today announces ICMI+Contact+Center+Expo%3A+A+Digital+Experiencewill bring the call center industry together through a digital experience during Customer Service Week, October 6-7, 2021. ICMI Contact Center Expo: A Digital Experience will tackle the challenges and opportunities that will enable positive growth and change in the contact center industry. Register here – FREE through September 10.

Joy Sobhani, Event Director for ICMI’s Contact Center Expo said, “Although we’re eager to bring our community together in person, feedback from our community indicates that the timing of the live event during Labor Day week, combined with renewed pandemic concerns, was impacting their ability to attend. Therefore, we have decided pivoting the event to a digital platform is the best way to fulfill our brand promise to the contact center industry.”

Sobhani added, “Aligning the event with Customer Service Week allows contact center leaders to incorporate professional development into their celebrations, helping their teams grow their networks, learn from industry professionals and find solutions to new world challenges.”

The conference program will remain largely the same – only now it will take place in a digital format. From interactive discussion groups to content that supports the trending topics such as AI, managing ‘work from anywhere’ teams, omnichannel and digital transformation, ICMI’s Contact Center Expo: A Digital Experience offers a content rich program with 30+ sessions by industry thought leaders and insightful keynotes.

ICMI received outstanding feedback from its community of customer management professionals for its digital events. Here is what they had to say:

“This virtual conference has been wonderful! Website easy to navigate and every session is extremely informative.”

“ICMI has done an amazing job taking a very interactive live event and creating a space where connection is very much encouraged and possible! I've made so many connections through the virtual platform that I may not have made in person as the world has become more comfortable connecting in an online space.”

View the full ICMI’s Contact Center Expo conference program here.

Additional Highlights

  • The event kicks off with the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards, where ICMI recognizes contact centers around the world that most embody contact center excellence
  • The Expo Hall will showcase 30+ exhibitors featuring the latest technology and trends in the industry
  • Our digital platform provides multiple opportunities to network with speakers, exhibitors and industry peers

Click here to register to attend ICMI’s Contact Center Expo. Registration is FREE through September 10.

Media interested in attending ICMI Contact Center Expo, email Meryl Franzman at [email protected].

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact ICMI Contact Center Expo at [email protected].

Click here for more information on ICMI’s Contact Center Expoor follow ICMI’s Contact Center Expoon Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

ABOUT ICMI
The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech
Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn+more+about+Informa+Tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005176/en/

