8Gbps, 1/2 Lane PCIe 3.0/SATA3 Combo ReDrivers from Diodes Incorporated Support PC Industry's Modern Standby Mode

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) has introduced the PI3EQX12902E/PI3EQX12904E to further strengthen its ReDriver™ product offering. These ReDrivers meet the Modern Standby mode requirements as outlined by Microsoft Corporation, and deliver elevated linearity and ultra-low jitter characteristics now expected in laptop, notebook, industrial PC, and embedded system designs.

Operating from a 3.3V rail and in standby mode, the 1-lane PI3EQX12902E consumes 1.7mW with the 2-lane PI3EQX12904E consuming 3.3mW, significantly extending battery life. Their built-in coupling capacitors help reduce component count and save board space.

These PCIe® 3.0/SATA3 combo ReDrivers support data rates up to 8Gbps, delivering heightened signal driving capacity and are transparent to link training. They provide programmable equalization, linear swing, and flat gain capabilities, allowing signal losses to be compensated for extending PCB trace lengths. Their conformance with both PCIe and SATA protocols present OEMs with extremely versatile solutions that can easily be applied to numerous different products.

Supplied in a 30-TQFN (ZL) package format, the PI3EQX12902E is priced at $0.70 each in 3500 piece quantities. The PI3EQX12904E comes in a 42-TQFN (ZH) package and is priced at $1.30 each in 3500 piece quantities.

ReDriver™ is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated.

PCI Express® and PCIe® are trademarks or registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG Corporation.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210825005034r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005034/en/

