J O Hambro To Offer First Regnan Mutual Fund In The US

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

GLOBAL ESG LEADER ENTERS US MARKETPLACE

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 25 2021

BOSTON, Aug. 25 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) announced today the launch of the Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions Fund (REGIX), Regnan's first mutual fund offering within the United States. This follows the launch of funds for UK, European and Australian-based investors in late 2020 and early 2021. Regnan is the impact and sustainable investment brand of Pendal Group, JOHCM's parent company, and a pioneer in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) advice.

The Fund aims to generate long-term outperformance by investing in companies that create value for investors by providing solutions for the growing underserved sustainability needs of society and the environment. The Fund uses the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their 169 underlying targets as an investment lens to identify the solutions needed. This is a high conviction, diversified, global multi-cap equity portfolio with a strong emphasis on driving additional impact through engagement.

Led by Tim Crockford, the four-person Regnan Equity Impact Solutions team are pioneers in impact investing in public equity markets. Before joining Regnan in June 2020, the team managed the Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund, which Crockford launched in December 2017.

Crockford said: "We are excited to bring the fund to US investors after the very successful launch of our UK, European and Australian funds. We are seeing increasing interest in public market impact investing from a broad range of clients. Investors are being drawn to an approach that targets an index-beating return through long-term investment in companies providing solutions to the environmental and social problems facing the world."

"With Regnan's depth of ESG investment expertise under Tim Crockford's stewardship, we are confident that US investors will see the purity in the team's investment process," said John Reifsnider, newly appointed CEO of Pendal's US businesses. "The majority of evidence suggests ESG and Impact has yet to be fully leveraged in the US," Reifsnider continued. "We look forward to Tim and his team being at the vanguard of our effort in the US market."

Background on Regnan

Regnan exists to drive positive impact and investment for a sustainable future and works towards this by developing and promoting more principled, rigorous and outcome-oriented approaches in responsible investment. It has a long and proud heritage in engagement and advice on environmental, social and governance issues. Regnan has produced pioneering research that has changed the way investors think about their wider responsibilities to society including advising influential organizations, such as the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

Regnan can trace its roots back to a collaboration with Monash University, Melbourne in 1996, with investigation into overlooked sources of risk and value for long-term shareholders in Australian public listed companies. Since then Regnan has taken its ESG expertise globally. Its diverse experience in advocacy, regulation, academia and advising investment managers has enabled Regnan to offer ESG-related advisory, engagement and research services.

2020 marked a new chapter in the Regnan story: a move into sustainable and impact investment management. Regnan now operates as a standalone responsible investment business within Pendal Group. Pendal is an Australian-listed investment manager and owner of J O Hambro Capital Management and TSW.

Team biographies

Tim Crockford – Senior Fund Manager, Head of Regnan Equity Impact Solutions
Tim leads the Regnan Equity Impact Solutions team. He previously managed the Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund from its launch in December 2017, having co-founded the Hermes Impact team in 2016. Tim joined Hermes Investment Management in 2009 as a research analyst and became lead portfolio manager of the ESG-integrated Hermes Europe ex-UK Equity Fund in 2015, which he also managed until he left Hermes. Tim joined Regnan in June 2020 and has 14 years' industry experience.

Mohsin Ahmad, CFA – Fund Manager
Mohsin is a fund manager dedicated to the strategy. He was a senior analyst on the Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund, having joined Hermes in 2017. Prior to Hermes, Mohsin was an investment manager in Global Equities at Pictet Asset Management. At Pictet he worked on thematic equity funds including Water, Clean Energy and Agriculture. Mohsin joined Regnan in April 2020 and has 13 years' industry experience.

Maxime Le Floch, CFA – Analyst
Maxime is an investment analyst dedicated to the strategy. He collaborated with Tim on the design of the Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund and then worked on the investment team as an analyst. Before this, he was a responsible investment analyst at AXA Investment Managers. Maxime joined Regnan in May 2020 and has 10 years' industry experience.

Maxine Wille, CFA – Analyst
Maxine is an investment analyst dedicated to the strategy. She was an analyst on the Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund. Maxine transferred to the Hermes Impact Opportunities team in 2016, having initially joined Hermes EOS, the firm's stewardship arm. Maxine joined Regnan in April 2020 and has 6 years' industry experience.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Pendal Group
Pendal Group ("Pendal") is an independent global investment manager focused on delivering superior investment returns for clients through active management. Pendal manages $80.2 billion in AUM (as of June 30, 2021) in client assets through J O Hambro UK, Europe & Asia; JOHCM USA; Pendal Australia and Regnan.

Pendal operates a multi-boutique style business across a global marketplace through a meritocratic investment-led culture. Its experienced, long-tenured fund managers have the autonomy to offer a broad range of investment strategies with high conviction based on an investment philosophy that fosters success from a diversity of insights and investment approaches.

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 2007 (ASX: PDL), the company has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, London, Prague, Singapore, New York, Boston and Berwyn, PA.

About J O Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM)
JOHCM is a boutique investment management business with offices in London, Prague, Singapore, Boston, New York and Berwyn, PA. It manages $45.8 billion of assets (as of June 30, 2021)1 across Global/International, Emerging Market, UK, European, Asian, and a multi-asset strategy. JOHCM manages investment strategy capacity in order to promote market-leading portfolio performance.

The value of an investment and the income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the amount originally invested. Investing in companies in emerging markets involves higher risk than investing in established economies or securities markets. Emerging Markets may have less stable legal and political systems, which could affect the safe-keeping or value of assets. The Fund's investments include shares in small-cap companies and these tend to be traded less frequently and in lower volumes than larger companies making them potentially less liquid and more volatile. The Fund intends to invest its assets in companies that meet its impact investing criteria pursuant to the Regnan Taxonomy. This may affect the Fund's exposure to certain companies or industries and the Fund will forego certain investment opportunities. The Fund's results may be lower than other funds that do not seek to invest in companies based on expected environmental or societal impact outcomes. Successful application of the Fund's impact investing strategy will depend on its portfolio managers' ability to identify and analyze a company's impact, and there can be no assurance that the strategy or techniques employed will be successful.

An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending any money. This and other important information about the Funds can be found in the Fund's(s) prospectus or summary prospectus which can be obtained at www.johcm.com or by calling 866-260-9549 or 312-557-5913. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. The JOHCM Funds are advised by JOHCM (USA) Inc. and distributed through JOHCM Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA. The JOHCM Funds are not FDIC-insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

1 Includes assets managed by JOHCM and its wholly owned affiliates JOHCM (USA) Inc. and JOHCM (Singapore) Pte. Limited

favicon.png?sn=NY84075&sd=2021-08-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j-o-hambro-to-offer-first-regnan-mutual-fund-in-the-us-301361831.html

SOURCE J O Hambro Capital Management

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY84075&Transmission_Id=202108251003PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY84075&DateId=20210825
