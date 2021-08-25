First Resource Bank Provides Resources to Help Protect Community from Identity Theft and Cyber Scams

PR Newswire

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) is taking a proactive approach in helping its customers and community protect themselves from becoming victims of identity theft and cyber scams. With the ever increasing threat landscape that businesses and consumers face on a daily basis, taking the proper precautions to protect personally identifiable information has never been more important. To help mitigate this risk, the Bank will host 2 free shred events this fall and, in addition, will host a cyber security seminar in partnership with the Western Chester County Chamber of Commerce.

"We are thrilled to provide our community with the resources they need to ensure their information is secure," said First Resource Bank President and CFO, Lauren Ranalli. "Helping your neighbor is what community banking is all about."

The first free shred event will take place on September 25th, from 10am to 1pm, at the Wayne Art Center, located at 413 Maplewood Ave, Wayne, PA,. The second will occur on Saturday, October 23rd, from 9am to 12pm, at First Resource Bank, 800 N. Pottstown Pike, Exton, PA. Members of the community are invited to bring any documents they would like to have shredded to the event. While both events are free, donations will be accepted at the Wayne event in support of the Wayne Art Center, and at the Exton event in support of the Downingtown Blue & Gold Marching Band.

On October 1st, from 7:30 - 9am, at the Brandywine Hospital's Spackman Center, Brian Jackson, First Resource Bank's Senior Vice President of Information Technology, will provide a series of helpful tips and tricks on how businesses and consumers can protect themselves from being victims of cyber scams. He'll share some of the latest ways in which hackers and cyber criminals are targeting consumers and businesses and what to look out for.

"As technology advances and becomes more sophisticated so do the tactics of criminals," commented Jackson. "Providing resources which educate our community on how they can protect themselves from becoming a victim is crucial. Our customers rely on us to safeguard their information. While we do everything in our power to protect them, the first step is always prevention at home and at work," he continued. "I encourage the community to join us at all of these events and be the first line of defense in guarding their information."

Shred event attendees will have the opportunity to view their documents being destroyed in the Wiggins shred truck. All binder clips and metal objects must be removed prior to shredding. Additional information about these events can be found on the Bank's Facebook page or by calling 610-363-9400.

About First Resource Bank First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

