Bold Ventures Welcomes New Director and New CFO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Bold Ventures Inc. ( TSXV:BOL, Financial)(the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to report that Jeff Wareham has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Wareham has extensive experience in the financial services, private and public equity sectors. "We are very happy that Jeff has joined our Board of Directors. His knowledge, experience, and network will certainly strengthen the Company," commented Bold CEO David Graham.

In other news, the Company announces the resignation of Rodger Roden as Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Robert Suttie as his replacement in that position. Mr. Graham stated, "On behalf of the Board and Management at Bold, I would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to Rodger for a decade of professional service to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Mr. Suttie brings over twenty-five years of accounting experience with a variety of corporate entities ranging from private firms to a variety of publicly traded companies on the TSX and TSX-Venture exchange. "We are very pleased that Rob has come on board. Having worked with Rob in the past, I am sure it will be a comfortable fit with a seamless transition," remarked Mr. Graham.

For complete biographies of the Company's Management and Board of Directors please visit www.boldventuresinc.com.

The Company announces, subject to exchange approval, it has granted a total of 500,000 options to a director and an officer of the Company. In accordance with the Company's stock option plan, the granted options are exercisable at $0.09 per share, have a term of five years, and vest immediately.

As a result of the current COVID-19 virus concerns, the Company's management and contractors are following public guidelines and taking recommended steps to protect the health and safety of all personnel while carrying out operations. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic giving rise to local and national anti-virus measures, the scheduling of activities are subject to change. COVID-19 impacts may affect timing and availability of goods and services for the foreseeable future.

Please visit the Bold website at www.boldventuresinc.com and see our recent news and project information.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Gold and Base Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located within active gold camps of Northern Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit www.boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at [email protected].

"David B Graham"

David Graham

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

