HAVN Life Signs Agreement to Supply Psilocybin for Mycotopia Therapies

The partnership will further industry growth for naturally derived psilocybin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP)(the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs that support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind, recently signed an agreement to supply naturally-derived psilocybin to Mycotopia Therapies (OTC: TPIA) for their psychedelic therapies.

Headquartered in Florida, Mycotopia Therapies uses psilocybin to treat people dealing with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorders, PTSD, ADHD, autism, and addictions. Their approach is technology-focused, data-driven, and utilizes medical-based solutions as part of their therapies. They aim to help individuals heal and reclaim their life, and endeavor to guide individuals through a journey of healing. In addition to their work around psychedelic therapies, they're also exploring the different ways in which psychedelics can be ingested for treatment through inhalers, vaporizers, topical methods, tinctures, ingestible capsules, and edibles.

"HAVN Life and Mycotopia Therapies are a natural fit as partners; both companies share a research-based approach to psilocybin and a deep dedication to bettering human health," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "This new partnership advances our efforts to supply safe, quality controlled psilocybin medicine to researchers and patients around the globe. We're thrilled our partner Hypha Wellness was able to introduce us to Mycotopia Therapies and facilitate a successful agreement."

The psilocybin provided to Mycotopia Therapies will come from HAVN Labs' Jamaican facility, where it works directly with Hypha Wellness to produce regulated medical psilocybin. The partnership between HAVN Life and Hypha Wellness was finalized in March 2021 and allows HAVN to optimize and refine their distribution and efficiency.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

Purchase our products and find out more at yourhavnlife.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

About Mycotopia Therapies

Mycotopia Therapies Inc. provides psychedelic therapies through technology-focused, data-driven, and medical-based solutions for people dealing with anxiety, depression, bipolar disorders, PTSD, ADHD, autism, and addictions. With a primary focus of helping you heal and reclaim your life, Mycotopia Therapy endeavors to guide individuals through their journey of healing. This is accomplished by acquiring an understanding of the causes and works to mental wellness through psychedelic enhanced psychotherapy, integrated with a professional team of mental wellness practitioners and cutting-edge technology. Psychedelic therapy is a holistic and spiritual approach providing healing and has shown successful treatment for many years. The company operates as a subsidiary of EHAVE, Inc. Additional information on Mycotopia Therapy can be found on the Company's website at: https://www.mycotopiatherapies.com

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected] 604 687-7130

Media: [email protected] 647 896-8078

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Havn Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/661045/HAVN-Life-Signs-Agreement-to-Supply-Psilocybin-for-Mycotopia-Therapies



