WRAP Holds Thought Leadership Discussion with Amazon Web Services Executive and Miami Police Chief on the Future of VR Training in Law Enforcement

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) ( WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released an interview featuring WRAP CEO Tom Smith, Amazon Web Services Leader of Justice and Public Safety Ryan Reynolds, and Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo during which they discussed the Wrap Reality virtual reality (VR) training platform and the potential positive impact of VR on law enforcement training. The discussion can be viewed here.

“With VR training, you can train daily, and in as little as five to ten minutes a day, you can really create well-trained officers with good instincts and with good muscle memory,” said Chief Acevedo during the discussion. “You're going to see, virtual reality is going to end up taking most of the bandwidth in terms of how much training time is spent. We're going to be able to give immediate feedback, and in the VR environment, you're going to be able to see everything you did - what you did wrong, what you did the right way, what you can do better - to debrief and learn almost in real-time. This is something that is here, and I think in the next 12 to 36 months, it is going to be widespread, and I hope here at Miami PD that we're going to be the front end of this wave, this revolution.”

“The inbound requests we are receiving from agencies for quotes and more information about Wrap Reality reflect the demand for our platform as we continue to develop new modules while strengthening its functionalities with Amazon Web Services,” said Tom Smith. “We are excited about the opportunity to help agencies amplify their training in a way that’s effective and affordable.”

WRAP recently announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enhance Wrap Reality’s law enforcement training platform through AWS GovCloud (US).

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies ( WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Follow WRAP here:
WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/
WRAP on Twitter: https://twitter.com/wraptechinc
WRAP on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wraptechnologies/

Trademark Information

BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contact:
Paul M. Manley
VP – Investor Relations
(612) 834-1804
[email protected]

Media Contact: [email protected]

