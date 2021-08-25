Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $113M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $113M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the real estate services firm served as the exclusive advisor to Gemdale USA Corporation in the procurement of $113 million of construction financing for Skyglass Tower, a 29-story multifamily development located at 222 Dexter Avenue North in Seattle. The loan was provided by AIG.

A Cushman & Wakefield Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team of Dave Karson, Chris Moyer and Keith Padien represented the borrower.

“Seattle is benefiting greatly from regional job creation and South Lake Union is still a prime location for new developments,” said Karson. “Strong developers like Gemdale are getting great attention from debt and equity investors interested in high quality projects.”

Featuring 338 multifamily units, Skyglass Tower is a unique multifamily development in one of the most dynamic markets in the country. Featuring unobstructed water views, the project will include 2,260 square feet of ground floor retail and an expansive amenity package upon completion, which is slated for October 2023.

“Gemdale chose a construction perm loan to lock in today’s still historically low rates,” added Moyer. “The facility included a significant post-completion earn out feature that will create additional flexibility for them.”

Located in the South Lake Union submarket of Seattle, the project is surrounded by the city’s premier commercial, recreational and cultural amenities. South Lake Union is in the heart of Seattle’s tech and life sciences hub.

“Cushman & Wakefield offers considerable skill and valued experience to our clients in the Puget Sound and we continue actively growing in the region,” said Alison Beddard, Managing Principal, Washington for Cushman & Wakefield. “We are proud to be involved in developments like Skyglass Tower that deliver new high-quality product with lasting impact to our region.”

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210825005603r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005603/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment