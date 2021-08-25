Casey's General Stores, Inc., selects Momentive to power experience management and market research

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Casey's General Stores, Inc., selects Momentive to power experience management and market research

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Momentive solutions enable Casey’s to measure employee feedback, gauge product awareness, understand consumer behavior and preferences, and shape new product launches

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive ( MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, today announced that Casey’s General Stores, Inc., a Midwest-based chain of 2,300 convenience stores, is using Momentive to fuel its customer and employee experience management and market research efforts. With Momentive and SurveyMonkey Enterprise, Casey’s uses data to measure employee experience, track product awareness and advertising effectiveness, and launch new products.

When Casey's formed their Guest Insights team to better understand customers and collect data to inform business decisions, Casey’s selected SurveyMonkey Enterprise to quickly deploy internal and external surveys to measure employee feedback, product awareness, and consumer behavior. After seeing success with SurveyMonkey Enterprise, Casey’s expanded their research footprint with Momentive’s brand and market insights solutions to track brand awareness and sentiment, and to better understand the impact of advertising campaigns.

Casey’s recently used Momentive to test different types of bacon in its breakfast sandwiches, discovering a clear customer preference (and the fact that many customers were unaware the chain even offered sandwiches). This prompted Casey’s to not only reformulate their breakfast sandwiches, but also update their marketing to increase awareness of their sandwich offerings. Casey’s also used Momentive to test different coffee machine designs, using the feedback to update the coffee machines in every store.

About SurveyMonkey Enterprise
SurveyMonkey Enterprise by Momentive is a leading AI-powered feedback management platform that’s built to seamlessly integrate with business systems like Salesforce, Tableau, Marketo, Eloqua, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Power BI. It is intuitive to use and delivers speed to insights so businesses can realize ROI in days, not months. With over 20 years of experience built into the platform, users can quickly turn feedback into rich insights to confidently drive meaningful change in the experiences they deliver. Companies like Adobe, Verizon, Johnson & Johnson, and Allbirds rely on the solution to drive transformational outcomes across their business. Learn more at surveymonkey.com/mp/enterprise.

About Momentive
Momentive ( MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

ti?nf=ODMxNDYyMiM0MzczNzQwIzIxMjM3Njk=
Momentive-Inc-.png
Media Contact:
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment