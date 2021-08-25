Logo
Leafbuyer Technologies Announces New Product Line

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to Capitalize on High Margin, High Demand Segment of Fast-Growing Canna-Tech Industry

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology company, announced today the addition of a new sophisticated app-based product line for online orders, messaging and deal alerts.

The product, CANNALERT, will provide a centralized mobile app-based platform, that not only includes messages and deal alerts, but also integrates online ordering and loyalty/reward programs. The application will provide an additional way for Leafbuyer's clients to reach their consumers, with a more direct channel of communication from the dispensary to the consumer. This includes push notifications, which will allow for faster and more reliable communication, as compared to traditional SMS and MMS messaging. Push notifications are also exempt from the continually rising cost of SMS and MMS messaging, as well as the compliance and potential legal hurdles associated with TCPA compliance.

"This new product will facilitate more reliable communication between our customers and their consumers, while reducing significant carrier costs along the way," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. Using the CANNALERTapp, dispensaries will be able to supplement their text marketing with a platform that guarantees nearly 100% message delivery. This can drive ROI by giving customers direct access to their loyalty wallet, message history, and preferences," Rossner added. The company expects full deployment in next 60 days.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month.

Learn more at www.tech.leafbuyer.com

Contacts

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.
Vida Almich 720.427.3927
[email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661264/Leafbuyer-Technologies-Announces-New-Product-Line

