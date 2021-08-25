Logo
Duke Energy connects North Carolina customers to utility assistance; provides energy-saving tips

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Company continues proactively notifying customers of payment plans, other tools to help manage energy bills.

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising summer temperatures threatening to cause even more financial hardship for people struggling to pay their energy bills, Duke Energy continues to support customers, connect them with available assistance, and offer tools and programs – including flexible payment plans – to help manage electric bills.

Duke_Energy_New_Logo.jpg

Assistance programs

Duke Energy is reaching out to customers who are past due through email and/or text with information about utility assistance administered by agencies in their local communities.

LIHEAP

This income-based program allows those earning below certain thresholds to qualify for federal energy bill assistance money through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) program. The qualifying income thresholds are based on factors that include household income and the number of people living in a home. To learn how to qualify and apply for LIHEAP funds visit: Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Emergency Rental Assistance Program / HOPE 2.0

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (HOPE 2.0) dollars are again available to help eligible customers pay past-due rent and utility bills dating back to March 13, 2020. Eligible applicants may receive up to 12 months of rent assistance, which may include up to nine months of past-due rent. The program also covers essential utilities, up to a maximum amount.

Complete details about the HOPE Program are available at Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA)/HOPE 2.0 program or applicants can call (888) 9ASK-HOPE.

Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is a new federal program established for homeowners experiencing a financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, as a result of COVID-19. Funds will help prevent homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and loss of utility service. Homeowners with an income equal to or less than 150% of the area median (average) income may be eligible. Learn more: Homeowner Assistance Fund

Assistance agency funds

Some customers may also qualify for assistance from various government and nonprofit programs for utility bills and other household expenses. 211.org is a free service to help customers find local community agencies that can help meet a wide range of needs, including utility bills, housing, food and other essentials, child and elder care, medical expenses and health counseling. Customers can learn about agencies that serve their area, by dialing 211 or visiting nc211.org online.

In addition, Duke Energy Progress and Duke Energy Carolinas customers can learn more about how community agencies can help by visiting our website. Resources are also available here for small business customers, from financial assistance to billing and payment options to professional guidance to manage their energy usage.

Other assistance for managing utility bills

Budget Billing / Equal Payment Plan

Duke Energy's Budget Billing and Equal Payment Plan options lets customers pay one predictable amount every month to better manage their budget. The amount is periodically reviewed and adjusted. Learn more about Budget Billing here and learn more about the Equal Payment Plan here.

Pick Your Due Date

With Pick Your Due Date, customers can choose the date they want their Duke Energy bill to be due each month. Combining Pick Your Due Date together with Budget Billing can give customers even more control over their energy bills. Learn more: www.duke-energy.com/home/billing/pick-your-due-date.

Installment Plans

Installment plans give customers more flexibility to pay a past-due balance over a longer period. Customers can request a few extra days or restructure the past-due balance into a monthly payment plan. Customers should contact Duke Energy to discuss options available to them:

  • Duke Energy Carolinas: 800.777.9898
  • Duke Energy Progress: 800.452.2777

Track, manage energy usage

Energy use typically spikes in the summer since air conditioning is one of the biggest energy users in your home. Customers can also easily track and adjust their usage when temperatures are highest.

  • Smart meters provide customers with daily and hourly usage information to help them better understand their energy use and take steps to save energy and money. Video here.
  • Duke Energy customers with smart meters also receive usage alerts through email and/or text halfway through their billing cycle, well before their bill arrives, with their current usage amount and a projection of what their final monthly bill could be.
  • Customers can also set budget alerts, so they know when their bill reaches a specific dollar amount of their choosing, allowing them to adjust their usage and help save money on their bill.

Other energy-saving programs, tips and guidance to help you manage higher energy bills that can result from increased energy is available at Duke-Energy.com/Summer.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Pam Hardy
800.559.3853

favicon.png?sn=CL86412&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-connects-north-carolina-customers-to-utility-assistance-provides-energy-saving-tips-301362817.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL86412&Transmission_Id=202108251147PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL86412&DateId=20210825
