American Resources Corporation Selected as a Member in U.S. Department of Energy Contract to Assess Critical and Rare Earth Elements in Coal Resource Feedstocks

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Department of Energy has awarded multifaceted award to consortium to identify rare earth elements (REEs) from carbon-based deposits
  • Program is to support the establishment of a domestic supply chain for rare earth and critical elements to support the growth of the electrification market

    • FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure marketplace, announced today that the Company has been named to a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Federal Demonstration Partnership award for the sorting for critical mineral-rich coal resource feedstock in a support role. Under the agreement, American Resources will provide support to the DOE sponsored program lead by Microbeam Technologies Inc. (Microbeam) and Energy Technologies Inc. (ETI) to determine novel methods for predicting rare earth elements and critical minerals in different coal types utilizing prompt gamma neutron activation analysis (PGNAA) spectra technology.

    Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources Corporation commented, "We are pleased to join this effort in developing an innovative application in analyzing carbon-based feedstocks for their inherent critical and rare earth elements. We are extremely proud of the steps we have made in becoming an innovator, solutions provider and leader in establishing an efficient, sustainable and environmentally-safe domestic supply chain for these increasingly important materials. As we continue the execution of our Capture - Process - Purify process chain, we are greatly encouraged by the collaborative opportunities we are seeing to participate in these exciting initiatives. We look forward to supporting both Microbeam and ETI with this innovative project and look forward to also broadening our partnerships to create real and safe solutions in how these materials are sourced and processed."

    American Resources, to date, has acquired 16 patents and technologies specific to producing REEs and critical minerals from coal-based waste and byproducts as well as waste permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries. The Company's "Capture - Process - Purify" process chain is focused on these specific feedstocks to create a highly sustainable and environmentally friendly supply source of these critical resources. The Company is committed to advancing its technology suite, which includes electrolysis processing and ligand-assisted chromatography purification, towards commercialization as efficiently and effectively as possible.

    American Resources continues to focus on running efficient streamlined operations in being a new-aged supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace in the most sustainable of ways. By operating with low or no legacy costs and having one of the largest and most innovative growth pipelines in the industry, American Resources Corporation works to maximize value for its investors by positioning its large asset base to best fit a new-aged economy, while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the markets it serves.

    About American Resources Corporation
    American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

    American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

    Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
    This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

    PR Contact
    Precision Public Relations
    Matt Sheldon
    917-280-7329
    [email protected]

    Investor Contact:
    JTC Team, LLC
    Jenene Thomas
    833-475-8247
    [email protected]

    RedChip Companies Inc.
    Todd McKnight
    1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
    [email protected]

    Company Contact:
    Mark LaVerghetta
    Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications
    317-855-9926 ext. 0
    [email protected]

    SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



    View source version on accesswire.com:
    https://www.accesswire.com/661231/American-Resources-Corporation-Selected-as-a-Member-in-US-Department-of-Energy-Contract-to-Assess-Critical-and-Rare-Earth-Elements-in-Coal-Resource-Feedstocks

    img.ashx?id=661231

