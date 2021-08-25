NeuroOne Featured on Cheddar News (VIDEO): "Can This Brain Implant Save Lives?"

PR Newswire

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (NeuroOne or the Company), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, was featured on Cheddar News, in a segment titled, "Can This Brain Implant Save Lives?"

President and CEO of NeuroOne, Dave Rosa, joined Cheddar News to discuss NeuroOne's latest device and advancements in neuroscience.

During the video interview, Mr. Rosa commented

"NeuroOne's electrodes are really differentiated in that they have the capability of offering what I'll refer to as high-definition. This provides better precision, better clarity and better visuals. That's accomplished, if you think of it with respect to a TV, by adding more 'pixels', which adds more clarity. Our Evo Electrode that's approved today has 16 points of contact in the brain. In this sEEG electrode (another electrode displayed), with same footprint, has 900 points of contact. You can imagine again, if you're using the analogy with TVs having more pixels, there are so many more points of contact in the brain with our sEEG electrode versus what's available today."

"Another differentiating factor is the ability to perform multiple functions, so the therapies today that are available for patients that have epilepsy or Parkinson's or chronic back pain, utilize different electrodes. One electrode may do just the diagnostic part, but then the patient has to return for a second surgery to receive a different type of technology. The intention of our device is to provide and perform all the functions that a patient would need, just utilizing one device, so that's a huge differentiating factor with what we have."

To view the video interview in its entirety, please visit the link below:

https://cheddar.com/media/can-this-brain-implant-save-lives

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com .

The Company previously announced it had successfully met the first performance milestone in the distribution and development agreement signed with Zimmer Biomet on July 20, 2020. In addition to acquiring exclusive global distribution rights to NeuroOne's Evo™ (Evo) patented electrode technology, the partnership also offered the potential for NeuroOne to earn back-end milestone payments if certain events were met within a specified time frame.

NeuroOne received FDA clearance for its Evo cortical technology in November 2019.

In partnership with Mayo Clinic, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and other prominent academic medical centers, the Company began developing its cortical electrode technology in 2015. The Company initially focused its efforts on the epilepsy and intraoperative tumor monitoring markets. NeuroOne intends to continue to develop the technology for use in therapeutic applications for Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and pain management due to failed back surgery procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

The video referenced in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this presentation may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding the development of the Company's sEEG electrode technology program, the receipt of regulatory clearance, the timing and extent of product launch and commercialization of the technology, including in the therapeutic market, what the future may hold for electrical stimulation and NeuroOne's potential role, business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; risks that our sEEG electrodes may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials, our ability to raise additional funds, uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology, clinical trial patient enrollment, the results of clinical trials, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

"Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician"

