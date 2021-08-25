Chubb Appoints Richard Barnett Head of North America Construction Surety

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chubb Appoints Richard Barnett Head of North America Construction Surety

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has appointed Richard Barnett Executive Vice President, head of North America Construction Surety. In this capacity, Mr. Barnett will be responsible for the underwriting, strategy and product management of construction surety products and services offered through Chubb's global large accounts segment.

Chubb_Richard_Barnett.jpg

Chubb is the fifth largest surety underwriter in the U.S., representing more than 70 of the Engineering News Record top 400 contractors. The business offers a wide variety of surety products and specializes in underwriting both commercial and contract bonds and has the capacity for bond issuance on an international basis.

Based in Whitehouse Station, N.J., Mr. Barnett will report to Stephen Haney, Vice President, Chubb Group, and Division President North America Surety, and Chief Underwriting Officer, Global Surety.

"Rich has close to four decades of global surety experience, with 35 years of them being at Chubb," said Mr. Haney. "Having someone of his caliber and global underwriting experience in this role will help us continue to provide qualifying firms the surety capacity needed to support a wide range of projects."

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Barnett served as Surety Director of Engineering and Construction, where he had underwriting responsibility for Chubb's large construction clients. He began his career at Chubb in 1986 as a Surety Underwriter, and throughout his tenure at Chubb has held a number of leadership roles with increasing responsibilities in North America and internationally. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and economics from Wartburg College, Waverly, IA, and holds a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation.

About Chubb
Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

Chubb Insurance Company of Canada has offices in Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Vancouver and provides its products and services through licensed insurance brokers across Canada. For additional information, visit: chubb.com/ca.

Chubb_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY86183&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-appoints-richard-barnett-head-of-north-america-construction-surety-301362745.html

SOURCE Chubb

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY86183&Transmission_Id=202108251101PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY86183&DateId=20210825
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment