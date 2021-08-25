NuRAN Provides Corporate Update

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN) is pleased to provide the following corporate update on operations:

Final negotiations are being completed within Cameroon for a debt financing facility with a local commercial bank. Although NuRAN has the funds needed to complete the Cameroon contract, this cash can be preserved and partially used as collateral supporting non-dilutive debt. It is also important to note that the same local bank is also operating in the DRC and many other targeted countries therefore it may be possible to replicate a similar facility for much larger opportunities with the same partner. Management will update its shareholders of these developments as they unfold.

Cameroon will see its first sites generating revenue in September. The initial 48 sites should all be completed and live by the end of October as previously planned. The 74 remaining sites of the initial Cameroon contract will be delivered before network freeze which happens on December 15. Eutelsat is on schedule to ensure that the first sites go live in September. The Cameroon revenue projections will also likely be increased as the selected sites are showing more population or better ARPU (‘Average Revenue Per User') than the initial projected business case analysis.

NuRAN has initiated the process of up listing to the OTCQB markets in the United States. Management will keep its shareholders appraised of any development as they occur. Typical delays are between 6-8 weeks.

The LiteCell xG initial marketing campaign has already generated much interest. The company is now building its pipeline of direct sales leads but is also simultaneously working on its sales channels through its NaaS business model. The first units are planned to be delivered to the Marshall Islands and Ghana.

NuRAN has been selected to bid on a large RFP ("request for proposal") with a Tier-One Mobile Network Operator in Africa for multiple thousand sites in multiple countries using the NaaS business model. The proposal is due for early September. To avoid long delays and demonstrate our commitment to deliver rural connectivity across Africa, the company has already started the process of incorporation, licensing, and export permitting to accelerate the pace of deployment. We believe that this commitment will position NuRAN ahead of the competition to be selected for this massive rollout. NuRan will keep its shareholders updated as this RFP progresses.

The Orange RFP process referenced in earlier press releases is still ongoing. Final review of the proposals is partially due for the end of August for at least two of the four targeted countries.

The company is pleased to announce that it has managed to overcome many challenges such as sourcing of components, logistics, export permits and transportation. Management mitigation plans have worked well so far and largely attributable to the experienced and talented team at NuRAN.

The DRC site acquisition has already begun as materials have already begun to be sent to the country. NuRAN is still on target to deliver over 50 sites in 2021. The Amos Spacecom Teleport hub is live and operational. The two teams met last week in Kinshasa to plan the roll out of sites. NuRan continues to build its strategy for airtime sales and distribution in DRC as well. This strategy could yield an additional 5% of revenue however and as importantly also help NuRAN to secure and maintain control of the sales and distribution channels of Orange products and services and therefore ensure that the company's revenue targets are met.

Sierra Leone is delayed by a few weeks due to organizational changes. The potential contract is still part of the Sierratel strategy to cover rural Sierra Leone.

The recently announced MTN South Sudan MOU is progressing well. NuRAN and its partner Tandem have begun the initial site surveys while working on the agreement. Even if the agreement is not concluded, the two companies have made the commitment to move forward immediately. Being one of the most important MTN divisions, it is an excellent initial entry for NuRAN. The company has strategically started the licensing process as well as its incorporation to expedite the process. Management believes that this initiative will provide a boost to MTN/NuRan relationship. The objective is to demonstrate NuRAN's capabilities to execute and deliver quality networks in time.

