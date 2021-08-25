Logo
BioLargo's Tonya Chandler to Present with Expert Panel at Sustain SoCal's Water Solutions 6 Web Conference on August 26, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced its participation in Water Solutions 6, the sixth annual water innovation focused conference run by Sustain SoCal, a leading cleantech industry advocacy organization in Southern California (https://sustainsocal.org). The event takes place on August 26, 2021 from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm Pacific Time.biolargo.png

BioLargo's Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development Tonya Chandler will be presenting about recent innovations in water treatment focused on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a class of water contaminants of emerging concerns. She will discuss BioLargo's innovative technology that removes PFAS from water without creating significant PFAS-laden waste, and the company's plans to offer other new PFAS-related services to customers.

Water Solutions 6 (WS6) is a virtual-only conference focused on exploring real life strategies and innovations in conservation, reuse, desal, water quality and big data in Southern California and the surrounding region. BioLargo is a Title Sponsor for the event.

Registration for WS6 is open to the public. Followers of BioLargo can register for free using the promo code WS6BLGOCOMP. Register here: https://sustainsocal.org/events/event/water-solutions-6/

Distinguished speakers include:

  • Joaquin Esquivel, Chair State Water Resources Board, California Water Board
  • John Arena, Business Outreach Manager, Metropolitan Water District
  • Duane Cave, Director, Moulton Niguel Water District
  • Cristina Ahmadpour, President, Isle Inc.
  • Michael Thomas, Capital Program Management Unit Manager, Metropolitan Water district
  • Don Bunts, Assistant General Manager, Santa Margarita Water District
  • Sepi Shirkhani, Associate Engineer, Engineering Services Group, Metropolitan Water District
  • Alexander Loucopoulos, Managing Director, Sciens Capital
  • Marc Serna, Assistant General Manager, South Coast Water District
  • Megan Plumlee, Research Director, Orange County Water District
  • Brian Probolsky, President, Moulton Niguel Water District
  • Lindsey Stuvick, Water Efficiency Manager, Moulton Niguel Water District
  • Mike Hwang, Process Engineer and Technologist, Jacobs
  • Tonya Chandler, Director of Strategic Marketing and Business Development, BioLargo, Inc.

Sponsors for the event include:

  • Metropolitan Water District of Southern California
  • Moulton Niguel Water District
  • South Coast Water District
  • Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI)
  • BioLargo

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) invents, develops, and commercializes innovative platform technologies to solve challenging environmental problems like PFAS contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control. With over 13 years of extensive R&D, BioLargo holds a wide array of issued patents, maintains a robust pipeline of products, and provides full-service environmental engineering. Our peer-reviewed scientific approach allows us to invent or acquire novel technologies and develop them to maturity through our operating subsidiaries. With a keen emphasis on collaborations with academic, municipal, and commercial organizations and associations, BioLargo has proven itself with over 80 awarded grants and numerous pilot projects. We monetize through direct sales, recurring service contracts, licensing agreements, strategic joint venture formation and/or the sale of the IP. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information
Dennis P. Calvert
President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.
888-400-2863

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661261/BioLargos-Tonya-Chandler-to-Present-with-Expert-Panel-at-Sustain-SoCals-Water-Solutions-6-Web-Conference-on-August-26-2021

