BioLife Solutions Joins S&P SmallCap 600 Index

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 25, 2021

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, today announced that its common stock will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 30, 2021.

BioLife_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Mike Rice, BioLife Solutions Chairman and CEO, commented, "This is a great honor and recognition of the hard work the BioLife team has put in over many years to create long term shareholder value. Our quality culture empowers our team members to relentlessly focus on our customers, who have rewarded BioLife and our shareholders."

About the S&P SmallCap 600 Index

The S&P SmallCap 600 index is a stock market index established by Standard & Poor's that measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the market and is composed of 600 constituent companies in the U. S. equities market. The index is designed to track companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and financially viable and are selected by the S&P 600 Index Committee to maintain index representation with the broader market. According to Standard and Poor's, to be eligible for inclusion in the index, a company should be a U.S. company, have a market cap between $750 million to $3.3 billion, maintain a public float of at least 10% of its shares outstanding, and its most recent quarter's earnings and the sum of its trailing four consecutive quarters' earnings must be positive. As of December 31, 2020, the index's median market cap was $1.26 billion and covered roughly three percent of the total U.S. stock market.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Our portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems® high-capacity cryogenic freezers, Stirling Ultracold ULT freezers, and SciSafe biologic materials storage. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.savsu.com, www.custombiogenics.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Contacts:

At the Company
Roderick de Greef
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 686-6002
[email protected]

Investors
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA86362&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-joins-sp-smallcap-600-index-301362798.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA86362&Transmission_Id=202108251114PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA86362&DateId=20210825
