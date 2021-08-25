Logo
Toyota to Assemble Fuel Cell Modules at Kentucky Plant in 2023

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

Initially planned for use in heavy duty fuel cell electric trucks, the FC modules signify another step toward carbon neutrality for Toyota

PR Newswire

GEORGETOWN, Ky., Aug. 25, 2021

GEORGETOWN, Ky., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After thousands of miles of real-world testing in the harsh environment of commercial trucking, Toyota is preparing to further expand its portfolio approach to products by taking its groundbreaking hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric technology from prototypes to production in its efforts toward carbon neutrality.

FuelCellModule.jpg

Starting in 2023, a dedicated line at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky (TMMK) will begin assembling integrated dual fuel cell (FC) modules destined for use in hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks. The FC modules bring Toyota's electrification strategy further into focus as it will allow truck manufacturers to incorporate emissions-free fuel cell electric technology into existing platforms with the technical support of Toyota under the hood.

"We're bringing our proven electric technology to a whole new class of production vehicles," said Tetsuo Ogawa, president and chief executive officer, Toyota Motor North America. "Heavy-duty truck manufacturers will be able to buy a fully integrated and validated fuel cell electric drive system, allowing them to offer their customers an emissions-free option in the Class 8 heavy-duty segment."

The dual fuel cell modules, which are a key component of an overall FC kit, weigh approximately 1,400 pounds and can deliver up to 160kW of continuous power. The FC kit also includes a high voltage battery, electric motors, transmission and hydrogen storage assembly from top-tier suppliers. Toyota will also offer its powertrain integration expertise that will help truck manufacturers adapt these emissions-free drivetrain systems to a wide variety of applications in the heavy-duty trucking sector.

"This second-generation fuel cell system is necessary for a carbon neutral future," says David Rosier, Toyota Kentucky powertrain head. "It delivers over 300 miles of range at a full load weight of 80,000 lbs., all while demonstrating exceptional drivability, quiet operation and zero harmful emissions."

Toyota will display this technology at the 2021 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, California on Aug. 31-Sept. 1. A prototype truck powered by Toyota's FC kit will also be on display at the show.

About Toyota
Toyota (

NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Kim Ogle
256-746-5407
[email protected]

Ed Hellwig
469-292-1165
[email protected]

Toyota_Corp_Red_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA85616&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-to-assemble-fuel-cell-modules-at-kentucky-plant-in-2023-301362276.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA85616&Transmission_Id=202108251130PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA85616&DateId=20210825
