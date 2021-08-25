Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Self Storage Association 2021 Fall Conference & Trade Show, September 7-10

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, will exhibit its third-party self-storage management platform, Global MaxManagementSM, at the Self Storage Association (SSA) 2021 Fall Conference & Trade Show.

The conference is being held on September 7-10, 2021 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. The SSA Fall Conference and Trade Show brings together over 2,500 self-storage professionals throughout the country for exceptional networking and educational sessions.

Global MaxManagement is designed to maximize the value of independent property owners' self-storage businesses. It delivers sophisticated and innovative strategies that address the challenges that come with staffing, budgets, billing, collections, auctions, rental rate adjustments, digital marketing and maintenance. It also provides access to the company's team of industry professionals and proven best practices.

"The event presents a great opportunity for us to meet with independent property owners and discuss ways we can maximize the value of their self-storage properties," stated Mark C. Winmill, president and CEO of Global Self Storage. "Our Global MaxManagement platform is a perfect fit for any property owner looking to achieve greater results for their self-storage properties."

Global Self Storage recently reported strong pricing power and lease-up performance drove record results across key metrics, including occupancies, revenues, funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations in Q2 2021.

Independent property owners and developers interested in achieving similar results are encouraged to visit the company at booth #347 to learn more about the company's third-party self-storage management platform and discover how it can help maximize the value of their storage business.

Company vice president, Don Klimoski, will be available at the conference, along with vice president of customer operations, Gary Chatfield, and regional manager, Bob Coghill.

For questions about the company's third-party self-storage management platform, you may also contact the company directly at (866) 536-SELF (7353) or email [email protected].

For questions about Global Self Storage or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact Don Klimoski at (212) 785 0900 ext. 280 or send an email to [email protected].

About Self Storage Association

The Self Storage Association (SSA) is a not-for-profit tax-exempt organization formed in 1975 under Section 501-c-6 of the Internal Revenue Code. For more than 40 years, the association has served as the official trade organization and voice of the U.S. and international self-storage industry. The national SSA is formally affiliated with 40 state associations in the U.S., and nine international organizations representing 12,000 self-storage facilities worldwide. The association is staffed by 12 industry professionals headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. For more information, go to www.selfstorageevents.org.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, go to http://ir.globalselfstorage.us/ or visit our self storage customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including the negative impacts from the continued spread of COVID-19 on the economy, the self storage industry, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and the ability of the Company's tenants to pay rent. The company may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the company's filings with the SEC, and similar information. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the company's current expectations and various assumptions. The company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The amount, nature, and/or frequency of dividends paid by the company may be changed at any time without notice.

