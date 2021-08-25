Logo
Kingfisher Announces Trading in the United States, Symbol KGFMF

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (

TSXV:KFR, Financial)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("KFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, trading symbol: KGFMF.

The Company's listings in Canada, Germany, and now in the United States provides KFR with a broader investor audience. Additionally, the listing in the United States better facilitates trading for the Company's US-based stockholders.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 78,988,500 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.
CEO and Director
Phone: +1 236 358 0054
E-Mail: [email protected]

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of KFR. In making the forward-looking statements, KFR has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including KFR's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. KFR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661201/Kingfisher-Announces-Trading-in-the-United-States-Symbol-KGFMF

img.ashx?id=661201

