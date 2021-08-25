IDGlobal Corp. Provides Corporate Update

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC), is pleased to announce that IDGlobal Corp. will begin uploading financial information on Friday August 27th to the OTC Markets Platform. This will allow us suitable time to be in compliance with Finra's new regulations.

According to Sebastien Dufort, Chief Financial Officer of IDGlobal Corp, "The company is making tremendous headway in its journey to grow shareholder value and puts fiduciary duty first." As a result, it is with great pleasure to let our shareholders stay abreast of the state of the company and our absolute commitment to shareholders to decrease the number of shares outstanding anywhere it is feasible. We will be issuing news releases shortly about this endeavor. We would also like current and future shareholders to know we are committed to our loyal base and are extremely focused on growing this business into our existing share structure."

"The Company is also excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Azure Blockchain, Inc. has launched a procurement segment which will place Cryptocurrency Mining Equipment and Hosting Services with our proven partners in which participation fees are then collected by the company. Company management has now laid out the essential groundwork to this very unique and exciting new business model we are bringing expeditiously to fruition. This new blockchain business model coupled with developing both public and private blockchain technologies should lead to a fast-growing cash flow to add to our growing list of subsidiaries who have been growing exceptionally fast as well. We now have entered a partnership to take the patented Noveda platform and license it globally. Be assured management is not walking but is running after the tremendous number of opportunities that will not only increase sales substantially but also give IDGC an opportunity to make above average returns for our patient shareholders."

About IDGlobal Corp.

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own at which time we will spin them off as equity-based dividends to loyal shareholders.

ABOUT AZURE BLOCKCHAIN

Azure Blockchain will leverage its Blockchain strategy to include various tangible assets, which may include, gold, silver, and other mining assets, real estate, and business assets. Azure's development, use, and adaptation of blockchain technology is positioned to use newly created currencies to build secure and tangible asset value for the holders. Because blockchain technology shares records of transactions and is updated by a network of computers instead of a central authority, every transaction within the system will be secure, time-stamped, and linked with previous and subsequent transactions that can be seen by anyone with access to a given blockchain. Moreover, the technology has the potential to be ideal when it comes to simplifying complicated transactions and helping to digitally track physical assets, such as electricity, as they make their way from point A to point B. Because blockchain can be used to monitor energy consumption, Azure intends to incorporate the technology to be used in conjunction with its IoT technology to better measure energy usage and collect payments. This will also serve to assist consumers and businesses to identify where energy is coming from and whether it is from a renewable source in conjunction with our subsidiary Noveda Inc..

ABOUT NOVEDA

Noveda Technologies is an innovative leader in real-time, web-based energy and water monitoring. The company's patented software solutions help reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers across commercial, retail, government, education, and utility sectors. Currently, headquartered in White Plains, New York and is a pure play on green infrastructure and decreasing the carbon footprint globally.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

