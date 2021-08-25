Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, CVS Health Corp, Trimble Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, CVS Health Corp, Trimble Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, CVS Health Corp, Trimble Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. As of 2021Q2, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc owns 185 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dixon+hubard+feinour+%26+brown+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,232 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.26%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,931 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.03%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 25,978 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.74%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 29,729 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.54%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,544 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.28%
New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 99,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $93.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 93,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 77,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 58,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 156,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 75,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 725.85%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 50,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $484.045400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $333.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.26%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.7%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 240,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.03%. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.8%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 97,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 98.03%. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $407.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.35%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 1,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 98.1%. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $325.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 1,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 51.54%. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $547.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 29,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 51.74%. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $653.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 25,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC. Also check out:

1. DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider