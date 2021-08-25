Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Buys NVIDIA Corp, CVS Health Corp, Trimble Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc

New Purchases: CVS, TRMB, BSV, MBB, PCY, IGSB, BIL, SPIP, FLOT, GBIL, VTEB, SHV, MUB, AMJ, VCIT, BIV, IGIB, QCOM, MPC, MRVL, EMR, GIS,

CVS, TRMB, BSV, MBB, PCY, IGSB, BIL, SPIP, FLOT, GBIL, VTEB, SHV, MUB, AMJ, VCIT, BIV, IGIB, QCOM, MPC, MRVL, EMR, GIS, Added Positions: NVDA, MA, ALB, AVGO, AON, TEAM, HZNP, ACN, MHO, GLOB, PNR, NCLH, INFO,

NVDA, MA, ALB, AVGO, AON, TEAM, HZNP, ACN, MHO, GLOB, PNR, NCLH, INFO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, LULU, VEEV, TMO, ADBE, DG, ZTS, HD, GOOG, MEDP, VZ, EL, UNH, AMZN, ABT, ABBV, MSCI, TER, GOOGL, JNJ, NSC, PFE, INTC, LLY, QRVO, BMY, CSCO, PEP, SO, ED, TFC, BRK.B, XOM, D, MRK, T, VUG, DUK, RGCO, DIS, IWM, VWO, TGT, VNQ, NUV, EFX, UTF, CVX, JPC, TRV, PG, VO, AUB, VTV, KO, IWO, IBM, WM, EEM, EFV, MCD, PYPL, UDR, BAC, XLK, STLD, AEP, AMNB, EFG, PNFP, PEAK, FIS, OKE, JPM, CAT, WBA, RTX, LOW, F, IP, O, QQQ, SPY, WMT, CSX, NOC, MMM, TSI, MELI, LRCX, ANTM, AAP, AZN, HALO, CARR, OTIS, VIG, PM, DIA, NDSN, IJR, DOW, V, COF, PGEN, DHR, DAL, MO, VMC, MDT, OEF, GLD, BA, NKE, TSM, DOV, COP, JKHY, VGK, SPGI, FAST, MNP, NEE, GE, RIO, CRM, LMT, CL, MIN, CB, LUNA, USA, KBE, AMGN, EW, TT,

AAPL, MSFT, LULU, VEEV, TMO, ADBE, DG, ZTS, HD, GOOG, MEDP, VZ, EL, UNH, AMZN, ABT, ABBV, MSCI, TER, GOOGL, JNJ, NSC, PFE, INTC, LLY, QRVO, BMY, CSCO, PEP, SO, ED, TFC, BRK.B, XOM, D, MRK, T, VUG, DUK, RGCO, DIS, IWM, VWO, TGT, VNQ, NUV, EFX, UTF, CVX, JPC, TRV, PG, VO, AUB, VTV, KO, IWO, IBM, WM, EEM, EFV, MCD, PYPL, UDR, BAC, XLK, STLD, AEP, AMNB, EFG, PNFP, PEAK, FIS, OKE, JPM, CAT, WBA, RTX, LOW, F, IP, O, QQQ, SPY, WMT, CSX, NOC, MMM, TSI, MELI, LRCX, ANTM, AAP, AZN, HALO, CARR, OTIS, VIG, PM, DIA, NDSN, IJR, DOW, V, COF, PGEN, DHR, DAL, MO, VMC, MDT, OEF, GLD, BA, NKE, TSM, DOV, COP, JKHY, VGK, SPGI, FAST, MNP, NEE, GE, RIO, CRM, LMT, CL, MIN, CB, LUNA, USA, KBE, AMGN, EW, TT, Sold Out: NFLX, BABA, AKAM, AMT, PPG, DXCM, BK, QLYS, BMBN, UNP, KMB, DD, ZBH, MMC, SEDG, EFA, SAP, ICLR, OTEX, STE, IR, LW, DLR, NICE, NTES, EDU, YUM, WLTW, PTBS, UL, TD, DTF, NEA, NXQ, VTRS, ZIOP, BFTL, NLY, IPRC,

Investment company Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, CVS Health Corp, Trimble Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. As of 2021Q2, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc owns 185 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DIXON HUBARD FEINOUR & BROWN INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dixon+hubard+feinour+%26+brown+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,232 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,931 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.03% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 25,978 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.74% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 29,729 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,544 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.28%

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 99,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $93.750100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 93,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 77,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 58,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 156,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 75,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 725.85%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 50,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $484.045400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $333.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 51.26%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.7%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 240,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.03%. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.8%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 97,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 98.03%. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $407.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.35%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 1,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 98.1%. The sale prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $325.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 1,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 51.54%. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $547.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 29,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 51.74%. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $653.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc still held 25,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.