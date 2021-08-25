Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Amgen Inc, The Travelers Inc, Sells Coherent Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

- New Purchases: DISCK, BKNG, BSCN, PD, BSCO, AMT, LMACU, NCV,
- Added Positions: AMGN, TRV, DVN, KMB, BSCM, RIG, JNJ, BIIB, LDUR, WFC, INTC, LDP, AMLP, CVS, MPC, JPT, PDS, MRK, VSAT, APAM, GD, CVX, THTX, KHC, VZ, IWD,
- Reduced Positions: COHR, GILD, TEVA, GBIL, AAPL, MINT, ZBRA, BRK.A, KSS, MSFT, AXP, ITW, TGT, OXY, BAC, GIM, PYPL, NKE, UPS, ANTM, NKG, JPS, PM, AMP, WMT, URI, RDS.A, PG, PFE, WHR, MA, BSV, ACN, MO, JPM, RH, XOM, EFL, BOND, ABT,
- Sold Out: NVS, TFC,
These are the top 5 holdings of GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,299 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- Aflac Inc (AFL) - 504,462 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,114 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 105,739 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 153,345 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 246,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2267.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.18, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Precision Drilling Corp (PD)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $52.29, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.410600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 148.09%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 94.76%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $162.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 340,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 212.69%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.22%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $21.57, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 88,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 2762.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 286,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC..
1. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. keeps buying
