Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Amgen Inc, The Travelers Inc, Sells Coherent Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Amgen Inc, The Travelers Inc, Sells Coherent Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Columbus, GA, based Investment company Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Discovery Inc, Amgen Inc, The Travelers Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Coherent Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Novartis AG, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greatmark+investment+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,299 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  2. Aflac Inc (AFL) - 504,462 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,114 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 105,739 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 153,345 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 246,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2267.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.18, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Precision Drilling Corp (PD)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $52.29, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.410600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 148.09%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 94.76%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $162.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 340,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 212.69%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.22%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $21.57, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 88,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 2762.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 286,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.. Also check out:

1. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider