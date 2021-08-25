Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Discovery Inc, Amgen Inc, The Travelers Inc, Sells Coherent Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

New Purchases: DISCK, BKNG, BSCN, PD, BSCO, AMT, LMACU, NCV,

Columbus, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Discovery Inc, Amgen Inc, The Travelers Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, sells Coherent Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Novartis AG, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $553 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 230,299 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 504,462 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,114 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Target Corp (TGT) - 105,739 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 153,345 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 246,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2267.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $21.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.18, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $52.29, with an estimated average price of $37.97. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $282.410600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 148.09%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $222.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 37,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 94.76%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $162.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 23.32%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 340,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 212.69%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.22%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $21.57, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.550100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 88,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 2762.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.13 and $4.65, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 286,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.