Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Nuveen Dow 30

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 124,319 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 133,544 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 42,442 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 119,519 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 539,856 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.988200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 539,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.482500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 196,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 64,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.89 and $71.59, with an estimated average price of $70.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 19,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 39.41%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $174.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $16.81.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.