Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, Sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Nuveen Dow 30

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF, VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund, SPDR Metals & Mining ETF, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hochman+cole+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 124,319 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
  2. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL) - 133,544 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.06%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 42,442 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  4. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 119,519 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  5. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 539,856 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.988200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.66%. The holding were 539,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.482500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 196,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.43 and $36.67, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 64,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.89 and $71.59, with an estimated average price of $70.16. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 19,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 25,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.08 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 39.41%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $174.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $14.8, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63.

Sold Out: Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $16.81.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
