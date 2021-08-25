Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, PG&E Corp, Valaris, Sells Ally Financial Inc, Star Bulk Carriers, Equity Residential

New Purchases: FYBR, VAL, GTX, CXP, PARR, OCN, RERE, MITAU, CLBR.U, EOCW.U, SHQAU, FTVIU, NE,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Oaktree Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, PG&E Corp, Valaris, Garrett Motion Inc, Columbia Property Trust Inc, sells Ally Financial Inc, Star Bulk Carriers, Equity Residential, Super Micro Computer Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oaktree Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Oaktree Capital Management LP owns 72 stocks with a total value of $6.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 11,939,117 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - 25,993,242 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.36% Vistra Corp (VST) - 29,936,602 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. TORM PLC (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 11,771,646 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,982,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,080,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,593,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $15.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.39. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 596,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 30,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.61.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $22.31 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $27.42.