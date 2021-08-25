Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, PG&E Corp, Valaris, Sells Ally Financial Inc, Star Bulk Carriers, Equity Residential

- New Purchases: FYBR, VAL, GTX, CXP, PARR, OCN, RERE, MITAU, CLBR.U, EOCW.U, SHQAU, FTVIU, NE,
- Added Positions: PCG, FTAI, TV,
- Reduced Positions: ALLY, SBLK, SMCI, ITUB, MX, PBR, XEC, AZUL, EGLE, LBTYK, VALE, IBN, SRNE, BBD, AU, AFYA, PAM, TGS,
- Sold Out: EQR, MELI, IEA, INDA, CRC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Marks
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 11,939,117 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - 25,993,242 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.36%
- Vistra Corp (VST) - 29,936,602 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio.
- TORM PLC (TRMD) - 53,812,988 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio.
- Americold Realty Trust (COLD) - 11,771,646 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio.
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,982,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,080,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,593,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Columbia Property Trust Inc (CXP)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.1 and $19.1, with an estimated average price of $17.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.91 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $15.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)
Oaktree Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ocwen Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.39. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 596,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Oaktree Capital Management LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 30,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15.Sold Out: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. The sale prices were between $11.17 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.61.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: California Resources Corp (CRC)
Oaktree Capital Management LP sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $22.31 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $27.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of Howard Marks.
1. Howard Marks's Undervalued Stocks
2. Howard Marks's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Howard Marks's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Howard Marks keeps buying
