Front Row Advisors LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Sells Walmart Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Assured Guaranty

- New Purchases: AY, ADI, IBDM, JPST, SPMB, IBDQ, FCVT, IBMK, SPG, IBML, IBMM, IFRA, BASFY, IBDO, ROBT, SWCH, IBDP, IDLV, SMMV, F, NOV, SFTBF, TSN, UAL, VWAGY, RDS.B, ICLR, NTLA, CPNG, COIN, BITQ, ESGV, FLTR, IAU, ICSH, IZRL, MDYV, PAVE, PGHY, REET, RYH, SDG, SUSL, THRM, AGEN, RIOT, BCS, BHLB, CTSH, FIX, VALE, GAIA, HSBC, MLHR, MRVL, MAT, NCR, PTR, SNN, NLOK, MTEM, TDC, FOR, ASBFY, CSGH, CRDF, EXPR, FLT, PDYPY, MNKKQ, HSDT, AXTA, SQ, CNDT, OKTA, VICI, EPOKY, REZI, GRUB, NCLTY, MNMD, CMPS, QS, AFRM, RBLX, GTX, OGN, ADRE, AIIQ, CRBN, DGRS, ESGE, ESML, EWEB, FIDU, FLEE, FNDB, FTEC, GIGE, GRID, HYDB, IBDN, IDHQ, IPFF, IQDF, IRBO, PSCU, QQQJ, RCD, SFYF, USXF, VSGX,
- Added Positions: NVDA, MIELY, SIEGY, RIO, IXN, PFE, T, DIS, VZ, IVOL, ISRG, SAP, EQIX, TSM, AVGO, CCI, MU, TNC, CMCSA, KEYS, FLOT, FPE, SFM, MEDP, CRSP, MMM, COST, JPM, MKSI, V, BRKS, CME, SOXX, GLW, DASTY, INTC, SNPS, CHTR, ABBV, SCHF, VIG, BMY, CNC, D, GSK, DANOY, LVS, MANH, QCOM, SLB, WFC, POR, SABR, ABNB, CIBR, DNL, ESGU, FNDA, HYG, IJH, ITOT, MGC, SCHD, SCHM, SPY, VEA, ATVI, AKAM, MO, HES, AZN, ATO, ADSK, AVT, BTI, CRH, CVS, COF, CAH, FIS, SCHW, CI, EOG, GATX, GD, HDB, MTCH, ING, MUR, NSRGY, NTES, NEM, NJDCY, NTTYY, NVO, OKE, PII, KKPNY, STM, SIVB, SNY, WPM, SONY, EQNR, STE, TTE, UL, AUB, UPS, URI, UNH, WAB, CLR, ADDYY, NMM, ESLOY, EADSY, RGA, KYCCF, ENLAY, SHECY, TOELY, GVDNY, CFRUY, BUD, DBOEY, RBGLY, LVMUY, CABGY, PDRDY, HPP, MRAAY, SAFRY, JMHLY, GMAB, HESAY, DNBBY, TRUMY, ICAGY, IFJPY, AAGIY, PPRUY, SMFKY, FIVE, VOYA, NRZ, ESI, PCTY, BABA, QSR, QRVO, TEAM, BGNE, HCM, BMRRY, USFD, KNSL, DNNGY, HWM, RCRUY, GTES, NIO, AVTR, CRWD, ARKW, FNDF, HYLB, ICLN, PFF, SCHE, SCHH, SJNK, SUSB, VNQ, VONV, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, AAPL, USB, AGO, GE, TMO, JNJ, IBM, GBTC, MSFT, PNC, ITW, TGT, FTNT, TSLA, CHD, IDXX, LOW, PAYC, ASML, TT, MDT, VTRS, ABB, CVX, KO, DKS, MMC, BND, IJK, IJT, IWF, LQD, TIP, AMAT, BAC, BA, CRL, DD, NEE, LRCX, MCD, NWL, NKE, RHHBY, ROK, ANTM, XLNX, TMUS, TAK, NXPI, ARKK, IEMG, IVW, SCHG, SCHZ, SHV, SPTS, VCIT, CB, ACN, ADBE, AFL, A, ALB, ARE, ACC, AIG, ABC, ATR, AZO, BP, BXP, CSX, CNI, CNQ, CRI, CAT, CVCO, CNP, CSCO, C, TPR, CCEP, CPRT, DHI, DE, DTEGY, DEO, DOV, DUK, EXP, ETN, ENTG, ESS, RE, FDS, FSS, FITB, FLEX, IT, GBCI, GS, GGG, ITGR, HOG, WELL, HXL, HFC, IDA, JCI, KLAC, KSS, LRLCY, LKQ, LH, LEN, LAD, MAS, MCK, MT, MHK, MS, NATI, NDSN, NVS, ON, ORCL, PXD, PIPR, POWI, PGR, STL, DORM, ROLL, RELX, RCL, SMG, SLAB, SON, SBUX, SF, SUI, KMPR, MTN, VEOEY, WAL, WSM, ZBRA, BNPQY, AHKSY, OC, JAZZ, IBDRY, KMTUY, DSNKY, SFTBY, ENGIY, HKXCY, LEA, SSNC, UNICY, INN, SAUHY, DSDVY, SGIOY, MPC, HZNP, EPAM, ALSN, FB, SMMYY, NOW, GMED, FANG, ZTS, APAM, DOC, HUBS, DEA, CKHUY, BKI, RPD, PFGC, COVTY, SNDR, VRT, BIV, BKLN, BNDX, BSCL, BSV, CWB, EEMV, HDV, ICF, IDV, IJJ, IVV, IXJ, LMBS, QQQE, SPSB, VPU, VV, XLF,
- Sold Out: MBG, FTV, PACB, TEX, OTEX, YARIY, FLIN, SNOW, PDD, 61N1, TDOC, VOWA, PEP, CMO, SZKMY, STBFY, ENR, BANC, FMC, DRQ, GDS, WH, GRFS, WORK, PROSY, CMD, PPBA, BPFH, BBY, MSM, HBAN, KGC, ENV, GLPG, 9MW, NLY, ARR, WRE, KNBWY, TCF, STLD, WRK, KNL, PPG, KR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Front Row Advisors LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,599 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,818 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 158,224 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 301.67%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 20,082 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 21,746 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 63,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $163.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 11,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.929800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 301.67%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 158,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mitsubishi Electric Corp (MIELY)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Mitsubishi Electric Corp by 6138.02%. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 75,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Siemens AG (SIEGY)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Siemens AG by 2495.08%. The purchase prices were between $79.41 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $83.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 22,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 2715.32%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 23,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 495.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.469800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 39,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (MBG)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19.Sold Out: Terex Corp (TEX)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Terex Corp. The sale prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56.Sold Out: Open Text Corp (OTEX)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.
