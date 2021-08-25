Logo
Front Row Advisors LLC Buys NVIDIA Corp, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Sells Walmart Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Assured Guaranty

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Front Row Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Analog Devices Inc, Siemens AG, sells Walmart Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Assured Guaranty, General Electric Co, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Front Row Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Front Row Advisors LLC owns 965 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Front Row Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/front+row+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Front Row Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,599 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,818 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 158,224 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 301.67%
  4. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 20,082 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 21,746 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
New Purchase: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.77 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 63,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $163.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 11,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Front Row Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.929800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 301.67%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 158,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mitsubishi Electric Corp (MIELY)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Mitsubishi Electric Corp by 6138.02%. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $26.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 75,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Siemens AG by 2495.08%. The purchase prices were between $79.41 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $83.53. The stock is now traded at around $81.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 22,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 2715.32%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $75.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 23,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 495.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Front Row Advisors LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 64.16%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.469800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 39,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Sold Out: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19.

Sold Out: Terex Corp (TEX)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Terex Corp. The sale prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56.

Sold Out: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Front Row Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Front Row Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Front Row Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Front Row Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Front Row Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Front Row Advisors LLC keeps buying
