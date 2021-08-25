Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPD

New Purchases: FNDF, BOND, VGIT, PWZ, GOOGL, TTC, MGV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, sells Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Marriott International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 569,511 shares, 16.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 761,977 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.05% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 596,820 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 70,984 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 722,083 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34%

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 358,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.29 and $110.48, with an estimated average price of $109.58. The stock is now traded at around $111.503000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.100100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $111.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.12%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $368.879500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 47.26%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 53.53%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $709.649600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Johnson Bixby & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.