Are Crypto Mining Companies the Best Way to Invest in Cryptocurrencies?

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Are Crypto Mining Companies the Best Way to Invest in Cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies demonstrated how volatile the industry is over the last few months after rallying to a new all-time high before plunging more than 50%.

Author's Avatar
Nicholas Kitonyi
Aug 25, 2021

Summary

  • Cryptocurrency prices are bouncing back after a significant decline last month.
  • Crypto mining companies’ prices have also bounced back.
  • So, should you invest in crypto miners or buy cryptocurrencies?
Article's Main Image

As the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency market continues to attract more players, volatility remains high based on the events of this year. The bitcoin price in April spiked to a new all-time high of about $64,789 before plunging to a low of about $29,608 last month. It is now back closer to the $49,000 mark.

On the other hand, Ether, which crypto investors believe could outgrow bitcoin because of the applications of its blockchain network, rallied to trade above $4,000 in May before plummeting to $1,776 last month. As a result, even predicting the price of Ethereum is now as tricky as investing in bitcoin.

Therefore, some investors are finding it better to invest in companies that invest in crypto, rather than trying to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

The case for investing in crypto mining companies

A lot of companies have invested in the cryptocurrency industry over the last few years. Some are actively buying cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, while others prefer to mine crypto.

Crypto miners are compensated for every cryptocurrency transaction they validate. To be profitable, the prevailing cryptocurrency price must exceed the cost of mining it. Therefore, the performance of crypto mining companies mirrors, to some extent, the direction of cryptocurrency prices. Some notable examples include Riot Blockchain Inc. (

RIOT, Financial) and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA, Financial), whose stock prices surged when cryptocurrency prices spiked in April and plummeted again last month.

However, unlike buying and holding bitcoin or ethereum, these companies announce financial results quarterly, revealing their incomes, growth prospects and cost structures.

Therefore, you can work out the intrinsic value of the company to guide you in making your investment decision. As of the writing of this article, Riot Blockchain shares trade at a forward price-earnings ratio of about 23.66 while Mara Digital’s equivalent is 13.00. As a result, Marathon Digital seems like the more attractive value option for investors.

In summary, investors that prefer stocks to crypto but would like to commit a portion of their portfolio to crypto-related investments can do so by using crypto miners.

The case for buying and selling cryptocurrencies

Although crypto enthusiasts are optimistic that cryptocurrencies have a bright future, history says otherwise, at least so far. The bitcoin price is unpredictable as ever, even after giant multinational companies like Walmart Inc. (

WMT, Financial) and PayPal Inc. (PYPL, Financial) decided to embrace crypto.

Therefore, the idea of buying and holding cryptocurrencies indefinitely may not be smart. However, given the volatility of bitcoin and ethereum, the industry presents multiple opportunities for short-term traders to profit.

Cryptocurrency trading is now becoming more popular due to its availability on foreign exchange (forex) brokerage platforms that allow traders to trade on margin. However, just as the opportunity to profit is massive, so are the risks.

Conclusion

In summary, crypto mining companies present an alternative to investing in the highly lucrative but highly dangerous crypto market. Therefore, as cryptocurrency prices remain highly volatile, investors looking to allocate portions of their portfolios to the long-term potential of crypto could be better off buying shares of companies that mine crypto, while traders looking to make a quick buck are still better off buying cryptocurrencies directly.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment