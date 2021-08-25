Huntington Ingalls Industries Technical Solutions Division Announces New Business Groups and Executives

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Huntington Ingalls Industries Technical Solutions Division Announces New Business Groups and Executives

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (: HII) announced new business groups and executive appointments within its Technical Solutions division, on the heels of the successful acquisition of Alion Science and Technology.

The new business groups include:

  • Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) – This group designs, develops, integrates and manages sensors, systems, and other assets to support ISR operations, exploitation and analysis.
  • Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Solutions – This group designs, develops and operates enterprise tactical training systems to ensure full coordination and readiness.
  • Cyber and Electronic Warfare (EW) – This group provides full spectrum cyber, big data architectures, analytics and cloud migration; EW and foreign material exploitation.
  • Fleet Sustainment – This group is responsible for full-spectrum sustainment, including hull, mechanical and electrical and C5ISR maintenance, modernization, and integrated product support.

The Unmanned Systems and Nuclear and Environmental Services business groups are unchanged.

Additionally, Technical Solutions’ new executive appointments include:

  • Terri Walker-Spoonhour, chief operating officer and acting president, Cyber and Electronic Warfare, will work with the executive team to drive performance across Technical Solutions and the Cyber and Electronic Warfare business group.
  • Todd Borkey, chief technology officer, is responsible for managing the division’s technology strategy, along with its developments and technical operations.
  • Chris Bishop, chief growth officer, is responsible for shaping and implementing the division’s growth strategy and driving compelling solutions to customers’ most complex national security challenges.
  • Garry Schwartz, president, ISR, is responsible for overseeing all aspects of ISR, systems engineering and integration work.
  • Glenn Goodman, president, LVC Solutions, is responsible for the strategic growth of integrated live, virtual, and constructive training solutions.
  • Ryan Norris, president, Fleet Sustainment, is responsible for all aspects of fleet sustainment operations and program execution.
  • Chris Soong, chief information officer is responsible for all aspects of the division’s information technology and enterprise infrastructure, collaboration solutions, application development and data analytics.
  • Rich Fisne, senior vice president, contracts and procurement is responsible for the division’s contracting, procurement, estimating, and pricing.

Biographies of these leaders and the rest of the Technical Solutions leadership team are available on Technical Solutions’ Leadership webpage.

“We have a truly unmatched level of skill and expertise across this leadership team,” said Andy Green, HII executive vice president and president of Technical Solutions. “These professionals are the best and brightest in their respective fields and functions. I am confident that together with the rest of the Technical Solutions leaders and teams — and the unparalleled capabilities we bring to our customers — we will accelerate national security solutions and the growth and success of our division.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Beci Brenton
[email protected]
(202) 264-7143

ti?nf=ODMxNTEyNSM0Mzc1MDE3IzIwMTA4ODQ=
Huntington-Ingalls-Industries-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment