Talroo Chooses Comscore for Digital Audience Measurement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2021

RESTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced an agreement to provide Talroo, an award-winning job and hiring event advertising platform, with Comscore's industry-leading digital audience measurement. The multi-year agreement includes access to Comscore's Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, which combines consumers' desktop and mobile behavior with advanced audience information to drive relevant advertising opportunities.

According to Comscore data, the Talroo job advertising platform reaches the second largest unique job search audience in the nation.

"Delivering quality candidates to companies building their essential workforces has been our mission for years. We do this by leveraging state-of-the-art-AI technologies and analyzing billions of signals daily, in real time, between jobseekers and employers," said Thad Price, Chief Executive Officer of Talroo. "In today's rapidly evolving labor market, job seeker behavior is crucial and Comscore helps us gather more of it."

"We are excited to welcome Talroo to Comscore and are looking forward to delivering audience insights that unlock their revenue growth," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform provides an unduplicated view of total audience behavior across desktops, smartphones and tablets. Users are able to measure the consumption habits of their digital audience and competitive set by gaining insights into audience size, demographic composition, engagement, and behavioral trends. Media Metrix Multi-Platform offers comprehensive, person-level reporting across all devices and screens on all forms of digital content, providing metrics such as unique visitors, reach, and time spent.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

About Talroo
Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event recruiting platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to make hires. Through AI, unique talent audiences and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com.

comScore_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ85342&sd=2021-08-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talroo-chooses-comscore-for-digital-audience-measurement-301362850.html

SOURCE Comscore

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ85342&Transmission_Id=202108251236PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ85342&DateId=20210825
