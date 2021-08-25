FirstEnergy and Toledo Edison Prepare for the Solheim Cup

PR Newswire

TOLEDO, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As some of the world's best female golfers prepare to tee-off at the upcoming Solheim Cup, Toledo Edison, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric company, has completed equipment upgrades and inspections near the hosting Inverness Club to ensure the local electric grid remains secure and operational through the week-long event, which begins August 31.

The Solheim Cup is a biennial, transatlantic team competition that features the 12 best European players from the Ladies European Tour and the 12 best U.S. players from the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour. Toledo Edison, along with many other businesses and organizations in the Greater Toledo area, have made significant investments to support the tournament.

"When events like the prestigious Solheim Cup occur without a hitch, most people do not notice or even consider the months of preparations that go into ensuring a smooth outcome," said John Skory, vice president of FirstEnergy's utility operations. "Our employees are dedicated to helping Toledo shine as brightly as possible during this event, and we are proud to have played a role in attracting this international golf tournament to our city."

Over the past year, Toledo Edison crews have installed new, automated equipment and technology on power lines that serve the golf course and surrounding area to reinforce the system against lengthy service disruptions, as well as assessed equipment to help ensure the power continues to flow safely and reliably during one of professional golf's most premiere events for women golfers. Additionally, dozens of streetlights near the Inverness Club and the City of Toledo's entertainment district were replaced with bright, LED streetlights to improve visibility for motorists and pedestrians in the area.

Overhead and underground inspections were completed in tourist areas across the city to assure system reliability wherever the crowds are likely to go. Lastly, operational plans are in place to increase utility crew staffing levels to ensure the local grid remains secure and reliable through the event.

"It's a point of civic pride when one of our communities earns the right to host a large-scale event like the Solheim Cup, because it brings in tourists, stimulates our local economy and attracts attention from across the world," said Skory. "We are very proud to be the electric provider shining a bright light over Toledo during this special event."

