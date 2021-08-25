Msa Safety Inc (MSA) Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer Kenneth D. Krause Sold $640,000 of Shares

Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer of Msa Safety Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth D. Krause (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of MSA on 08/23/2021 at an average price of $160 a share. The total sale was $640,000.
For the complete insider trading history of MSA, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment