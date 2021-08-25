Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Retired SrVP/CFO Eff. 06/30/21 Karl W Mueller Sold $2.6 million of Shares

Retired SrVP/CFO Eff. 06/30/21 of Old Republic International Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Karl W Mueller (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of ORI on 08/23/2021 at an average price of $26.49 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.
For the complete insider trading history of ORI, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment