Mariner, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, AT&T Inc, Kansas City Southern

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Berry Global Group Inc, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, AT&T Inc, Kansas City Southern, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mariner, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mariner, LLC owns 908 stocks with a total value of $16.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 2,422,039 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,886,864 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,433,592 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 5,936,048 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.58% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,069,799 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $165.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 463,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $190.91 and $206.51, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $204.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 363,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,219,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.279000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 396,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 748,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 118,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 413.48%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 551,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $712.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 102,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 141.67%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $104.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 320,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 79.82%. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,280,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $194.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 351,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 432,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.

Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17.

Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 82.49%. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $407.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Mariner, LLC still held 17,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 48.6%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Mariner, LLC still held 790,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 52.51%. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $291.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Mariner, LLC still held 72,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 48.4%. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $150.933800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Mariner, LLC still held 130,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 49.06%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Mariner, LLC still held 897,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 35.79%. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $318.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Mariner, LLC still held 59,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.