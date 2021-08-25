Mariner, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, AT&T Inc, Kansas City Southern

- New Purchases: IVOV, IVOG, BKR, BERY, PAVE, SNOW, Z, DFAC, IBDR, TTD, ENFR, GWRE, IBDN, IBDM, IBDO, IBDQ, IBML, IBMK, IBMJ, TPYP, MDYV, TXG, ABNB, STZ, ICUI, NTLA, IBDP, LDL, OGN, VCR, EGHT, ARKK, ARKF, ATO, CSGP, FANG, DFUS, DFAT, JNUG, EXR, FENY, FBHS, TAN, SPHQ, JKE, IEF, CMF, AIA, IBDD, IUSB, SDG, MEAR, J, KYN, LYFT, MNST, TLK, FNDC, SPLB, SWK, TYG, TWTR, BIZD, VSS, BNDW, VTWO, VONG, VIS, DLN, ADT, IDOG, COLD, ARMK, ARVL, AY, ATOS, BSTZ, TCPC, BKD, CX, CNP, CC, COCP, CRF, DBEF, ESHY, PFFR, FSTA, FQAL, FCOM, INBK, FIV, FE, FLBL, DIV, XYLD, HTA, HIMX, INFY, PDBC, IYE, JKL, FALN, HEWU, IBMN, IBDT, IBMM, IBDS, BBEU, PHG, INFR, EBLU, MFC, MDLA, NWL, NAD, ONB, OPEN, PBCT, PHUN, PLUG, UMDD, UTG, SAND, SBSW, EWX, SPMD, SAVE, STAG, UBS, UNM, MLN, VTR, VOYA, WBK,
- Added Positions: IJH, VEA, IVV, SCHW, MSFT, IEFA, AAPL, IXUS, TSLA, MS, MPLX, AMZN, VNQ, MMM, AGG, VWO, FDX, NKE, NVDA, VTV, VZ, LLY, LYB, CRM, UNP, WMT, BA, AVGO, HD, LRCX, MA, NEE, PG, GOOGL, COST, DLR, DIS, DUK, FFIV, FSK, GIS, SUB, IGSB, ISTB, LMT, NDAQ, NTAP, PNC, TMO, VB, VTI, ABT, ACM, IEMG, DGRO, JPM, LDOS, MRK, PSX, SCHD, SYK, VUG, GOOG, CARR, DHR, IIVI, ITOT, IVE, EFA, IWM, IGF, MTUM, SHYG, KMB, PAA, GLD, SBUX, TSN, BSV, VO, VEU, ABBV, ACN, APD, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, APTV, ANET, BDX, BHP, BAC, BSX, BMY, BRO, CAT, CNC, CVX, CSCO, CFG, CLX, CME, CBSH, CSX, CVS, DOCU, ETN, EQIX, FB, FTEC, FREL, FITB, HON, HYLN, IBM, RSP, SHY, IWS, IJR, ICLN, ACWX, SHV, EFG, JNJ, LHX, LOW, MPC, MMC, MCD, OKE, PLTR, PYPL, PFE, MINT, QCOM, SCHV, SCHE, SCHF, XLK, SHW, SPEM, SPDW, SLYV, MDYG, NOVA, TSM, TXN, UNH, BND, VOO, VOT, VONV, VIG, VXUS, VGT, V, WM, WFC, ACHC, ACIW, AMD, MSOS, AER, AES, AFL, LNT, ALL, AMLP, ABEV, AEE, AAL, AXP, AIG, AWK, AMP, ABC, APH, ADI, NLY, ANTM, AON, APA, ATR, ADM, ARNC, ARCC, ASRT, ASB, AZN, AUB, ATCO, BK, GOLD, BHC, BAX, BCE, WRB, BJ, BLK, BX, BXMT, HRB, BWA, BRMK, BAM, CHRW, COG, CALM, CSQ, CNQ, COF, CAH, CBOE, CDW, CHKP, LNG, CHD, CI, CTAS, C, KO, CGNX, CMCSA, COP, ED, CPRT, GLW, CFB, CCI, CCK, DCP, DE, DELL, DAL, DENN, SOXL, DNP, D, DOW, DRE, DNB, DEA, EBAY, EW, ELAN, ESI, ENB, ET, EOG, EQNR, EQC, EVRG, ES, EXAS, FNB, FAST, FHLC, FNF, FHN, FSR, FMC, FMX, F, FCX, GMDA, GM, GPC, GILD, GBCI, GNL, GBIL, HAL, HBI, HIG, HDB, PEAK, HSY, HPE, HIW, HST, HPQ, HPP, IBN, INFO, QAI, ICE, IFF, IP, IPG, INTU, DBC, XMLV, PCEF, PXH, PXF, PID, INVH, IRM, SLV, TIP, IJK, IWN, IUSV, IJJ, IYR, ACWI, SCZ, EMB, IDV, HYG, DSI, IGIB, ITB, SUSA, EFV, EUFN, AOA, FLOT, QUAL, ITUB, JD, JEF, JCI, AMJ, K, KEY, KEYS, KIM, KMI, KKR, KLAC, KHC, KR, LEG, LIN, LTHM, LUMN, M, MRO, MAR, MRVL, MKC, MPW, VIVO, MET, MDLZ, MOS, MSI, NFLX, NEM, NIO, JWN, NTRS, NOC, NCLH, NOV, NVS, NUE, NS, NTR, NVG, NEA, OXY, OHI, OGS, ORCL, PAYX, PSXP, DOC, PII, PPG, PPL, PFG, PLD, SSO, TQQQ, PRU, PEG, RTX, RF, RSG, REZI, RIO, ROL, ROP, RY, RDS.B, RHP, SPGI, SAFM, SNY, SVRA, FNDE, FNDA, FNDX, SCHP, SCHC, XLE, SPG, SIRI, SJW, SNN, SJM, SNAP, SON, SO, LUV, RWO, CWI, GII, SPIB, SPYG, SPSB, SPYV, SPAB, SPLG, SPHY, TFI, SHM, SPSM, CEF, INN, SU, SYF, TMUS, TRGP, TLRY, TLRY, TD, TTE, TT, TRV, TFC, UDR, UMBF, UL, UAL, X, USB, USFD, VFC, VLO, GDX, BNDX, VOE, VBR, VV, VT, VTEB, VCSH, VMBS, VCIT, VHT, VER, VIAC, VICI, VST, VMW, VOD, WBA, WELL, WEN, WES, WPRT, WPP, XEL, XRX, XYL, YNDX, YUMC, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: LULU, T, KSU, ZBH, IAU, USMV, SCHG, ROK, ACWV, TGT, TJX, DVN, IJT, MUB, EFAV, IVW, MDT, ADP, BRK.B, DEO, EVF, ECL, JETS, FIS, HBAN, PRFZ, QQQ, EEMV, IBB, IWF, JPST, KNX, PEP, PM, SCHX, SCHO, XLV, XLU, SLQT, NOW, SWKS, SNBR, MDY, SDY, UPS, ADBE, A, ALC, BABA, ARKG, ADSK, AVT, BBVA, BIIB, BMRN, BPMP, BP, BF.B, CGC, CTLP, CERN, CF, CHX, XEC, CL, CTVA, CEQP, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DFS, DG, DKNG, EMN, ETY, EA, ENV, EPR, EQR, WTRG, EXEL, EXC, FSS, FUTY, FBND, FEYE, EMLP, FDL, AJG, GRMN, GD, GS, GGG, HP, JKHY, HSIC, VCV, SPLV, BKLN, BAB, PHO, PRF, IVZ, LQD, ICF, IWO, IYW, MBB, HDV, REM, NEAR, VNLA, KTB, LW, LVS, MHO, MMP, MGM, MRNA, NEO, NJR, NEP, NOK, NOMD, NWBI, NUV, ORI, ON, OTIS, PAAS, CORP, PGR, PB, O, RDS.A, RPM, SAP, SLB, SCHM, FNDF, SCHH, XLP, XLY, XLI, XLRE, SHLX, SNA, DIA, IBND, SLYG, FLRN, JNK, SPLK, SFM, SQ, STLD, STL, STOR, TEL, TPX, UBER, VLY, ITM, HYD, VBK, VYM, VTRS, VIRT, WEC, WAL, WDC, WRK, WY, WMB, DON, GLDM, WPC, XLNX, YEXT, YUM, ZNGA,
- Sold Out: GE, VAR, PFPT, BKI, BR, WPF, IT, RCL, MTSC, SIX, 7H80, VERU, PHM, SNDR, TSLX, TCF, TEAF, TPZ, VGIT, FOLD, PFGC, OCFC, NMY, NBLX, MTOR, MMSI, GOVT, PZA, FSKR, FR, ERIC, BNL,
For the details of Mariner, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mariner%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mariner, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 2,422,039 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,886,864 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,433,592 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 5,936,048 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.58%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 1,069,799 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.26 and $168.7, with an estimated average price of $163.51. The stock is now traded at around $165.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 463,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $190.91 and $206.51, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $204.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 363,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,219,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.279000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 396,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 748,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Mariner, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 118,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 413.48%. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 551,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $712.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 102,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 141.67%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $104.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 320,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in MPLX LP by 79.82%. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,280,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $194.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 351,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Mariner, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 28.09%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21. The stock is now traded at around $102.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 432,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.Sold Out: (VAR)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Mariner, LLC sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17.Reduced: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 82.49%. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $407.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Mariner, LLC still held 17,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 48.6%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Mariner, LLC still held 790,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 52.51%. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $291.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Mariner, LLC still held 72,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 48.4%. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66. The stock is now traded at around $150.933800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Mariner, LLC still held 130,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 49.06%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Mariner, LLC still held 897,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Mariner, LLC reduced to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 35.79%. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $318.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Mariner, LLC still held 59,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mariner, LLC. Also check out:
1. Mariner, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mariner, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mariner, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mariner, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment