EP Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys FedEx Corp, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

- New Purchases: DFAT, DFAS, VTHR, QQQ, IBDO, IBDM, DFAC, BDX, IBDP, ESML, IBDN, PDP, JMST, AXP, FDVV, VGK, CZA, FAF, BSY, IBML, IBMJ, IBMK, NUMV, SLY, SPDW, ABC, IGM, IBB, PFM, PKB, BX, RDS.A, BAM, QRVO, WEC, PZA, PNC, PINS, WMB, OXY, OSTK, SPIB, RY, RYH, VONG, VIOV, VEEV, SAP, TRMB, TLRY, TLRY, SPSB, SPLB, SNY, SPAB, SPHQ, CHD, HES, HBAN, GSK, GNRC, FITB, FFIV, DPZ, COIN, NET, BTI, BRK.A, AB, ABB, ADM, ALLY, ANSS, IBDQ, NUMG, MTD, MSI, MSCI, MRVL, MRNA, MKC, MDYG, LIN, KHC, IVOV, IVOG, HUM, MNMD, INSG, ZNGA,
- Added Positions: VUG, FDX, VIGI, VOT, MSFT, VOE, VWO, AAPL, SBUX, VTV, AMZN, KRE, COST, AMT, CSCO, DIS, KEYS, TJX, V, GM, PEP, VBK, XLK, AVGO, BMY, ESGD, FB, GPN, JNJ, SPY, XOM, ATVI, BIV, FMC, SPGI, SYK, UNP, VCIT, VGSH, ZTS, BND, GOOGL, HON, VTI, ALL, BSV, JPM, VLO, VO, VV, VWOB, WFC, BAC, AGG, CVS, JKE, INTC, IWB, IWN, IWV, TSLA, VTEB, WM, DGRO, FNDF, GOOG, HCA, HRL, IBM, IGSB, IWF, NEE, NVDA, O, PM, SUB, TER, TGT, TXN, USMV, VEU, VOO, XLF, BCS, BBVA, BAX, AZN, ATCO, AMP, ALTA, ADSK, ADBE, ACN, ABBV, C, CAT, CBRE, CCI, CHTR, CIM, CME, COP, CRM, CRWD, CTVA, DE, DFS, DGRW, DHF, DIA, DLR, DOW, DVY, EA, ECL, EIX, EL, EMR, ES, ETN, F, FIS, GLW, GS, HPE, HPQ, HQY, HSY, IEMG, ING, INTU, IWM, IWR, IYW, JCI, JNK, KKR, KMI, LHX, LMT, LUV, MDLZ, MDT, MET, MO, MPC, NEM, NOW, NTAP, NVCR, NVO, NVS, ORCL, PCAR, PH, PLD, PPG, PRU, PSX, QTEC, QUAL, RIO, ROP, SBAC, SCHZ, SHOP, SHW, SIRI, SMFG, SNPS, SO, SPTM, SPYG, SRLN, TEL, TIP, TMUS, TSM, TWTR, UL, USB, USIG, VAW, VEA, VIOG, VT, VXF, VXUS, WMT, XLC, XLY, YUM, YUMC,
- Reduced Positions: GD, VGIT, CMF, IEFA, CL, JPST, SHY, IJR, VNQ, EFA, MUB, PBW, SPEM, ISRG, IVW, KLAC, LOW, MGV, MRK, RBLX, RSP, UNH, VCSH, CTAS, CVX, DGX, GIS, IWP, PSI, PSJ, PTF, SCHD, VB, VBR, VZ, WPC, BABA, AMGN, BNDX, BRK.B, CMI, CSX, DLN, DWAS, EFG, ESGU, GDX, GRMN, HD, IAU, IHI, ITOT, IWS, LQD, MCK, NFLX, PIE, PNQI, PTH, QAI, QCOM, RMD, ROKU, SCHF, SCHX, SDY, SQ, SRE, STLD, TMO, TSN, TWLO, VGT, VTIP, VYM, WELL, ARE, APD, AME, AMD, AMAT, ADP, ABT, A, BF.B, BLL, BOND, CABO, CAG, CB, CMCSA, CMG, CMP, CNQ, CWB, D, DEO, DHI, DHR, DJP, DOCU, DOV, DUK, DXCM, EMB, ENB, FCX, FDN, FE, GBF, GILD, GLD, GPC, GWW, HBI, HYG, ICE, ICF, IGV, IJH, IJS, IJT, ITA, IUSG, IVE, IWO, IXJ, IXN, IYC, IYY, KO, KTB, LAMR, LLY, LRCX, MA, MMM, MS, MTCH, MTUM, MU, NEAR, NKE, NOC, PFF, PG, PPL, PRF, ROK, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SHM, SLV, SLYV, SOXX, SPIP, SSD, SWK, SYY, T, TFC, TROW, UPS, VFH, VLUE, VTR, VTRS, WBA, XLE, XLI, XLV, XNCR, XT,
- Sold Out: VIRT, GE, TTD, SCHP, VFC, USHY, AIG, FNDX, FNDE, FNDA, EFV, IGIB, BSCL, TLRY, TLRY, LW, VRSK, SONY, LVS, ASPU,
For the details of EP Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ep+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EP Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,868,321 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.92%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,164,524 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,097,597 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 406,417 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 433,009 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $45.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 383,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 207,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (VTHR)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $206.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 52,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $374.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.011200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 277,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.742800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 280,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 9140.47%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $271.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 75,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 171.31%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 180,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.07%. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $246.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.01%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 78,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 418,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 71.01%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $287.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of EP Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. EP Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EP Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EP Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EP Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment