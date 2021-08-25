EP Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys FedEx Corp, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sells General Dynamics Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells General Dynamics Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Virtu Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EP Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, EP Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 535 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,868,321 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.92% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,164,524 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,097,597 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 406,417 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 433,009 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.41 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.87. The stock is now traded at around $45.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 383,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $58.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 207,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $184.34 and $199.1, with an estimated average price of $193.27. The stock is now traded at around $206.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 52,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $374.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.011200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 277,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.72 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.742800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 280,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 9140.47%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $271.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 75,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 171.31%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $85.94. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 180,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.07%. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $246.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.01%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 78,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 418,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 71.01%. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $287.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.19, with an estimated average price of $29.81.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The sale prices were between $59.94 and $61.86, with an estimated average price of $61.09.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.