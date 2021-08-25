Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Apple Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: GSEW, JAGG, IWL,

GSEW, JAGG, IWL, Added Positions: MGV, AAPL, SCHB, BSV, QQQ, AGG, RYT, DGRW, TOTL, VGT, VB, MUB, SCHA, VFH, NYF, VTEB, VTI, PM, MO, PEP, VCR, XLK,

MGV, AAPL, SCHB, BSV, QQQ, AGG, RYT, DGRW, TOTL, VGT, VB, MUB, SCHA, VFH, NYF, VTEB, VTI, PM, MO, PEP, VCR, XLK, Reduced Positions: USMV, VIG, SPY, VZ, IAGG, AMZN, VNQ, MSFT, FB, VYM, T, VWO, SCHX, GOOG, TSLA, BRK.B, IWR, NOBL, SCHD, SCHM, DIS, KEY, JNJ, CMCSA, BA, VTV, BAC,

USMV, VIG, SPY, VZ, IAGG, AMZN, VNQ, MSFT, FB, VYM, T, VWO, SCHX, GOOG, TSLA, BRK.B, IWR, NOBL, SCHD, SCHM, DIS, KEY, JNJ, CMCSA, BA, VTV, BAC, Sold Out: JPST, TQQQ, VEU, GE, SPXL,

Troy, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Apple Inc, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owns 77 stocks with a total value of $628 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bouchey+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 337,879 shares, 19.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 924,075 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 346,663 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 134,873 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 154,652 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 469,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.42 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $107.968600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.19%. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 298,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 168,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $84.92 and $106.58, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.