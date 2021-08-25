Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Apple Inc, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

- New Purchases: GSEW, JAGG, IWL,
- Added Positions: MGV, AAPL, SCHB, BSV, QQQ, AGG, RYT, DGRW, TOTL, VGT, VB, MUB, SCHA, VFH, NYF, VTEB, VTI, PM, MO, PEP, VCR, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, VIG, SPY, VZ, IAGG, AMZN, VNQ, MSFT, FB, VYM, T, VWO, SCHX, GOOG, TSLA, BRK.B, IWR, NOBL, SCHD, SCHM, DIS, KEY, JNJ, CMCSA, BA, VTV, BAC,
- Sold Out: JPST, TQQQ, VEU, GE, SPXL,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 337,879 shares, 19.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 924,075 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 346,663 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 134,873 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 154,652 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $62.09 and $67.26, with an estimated average price of $65.25. The stock is now traded at around $69.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 469,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.42 and $54.37, with an estimated average price of $53.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $107.968600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 49.19%. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 298,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.33%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 168,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.25 and $123.04, with an estimated average price of $105.29.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78.Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $84.92 and $106.58, with an estimated average price of $98.37.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
