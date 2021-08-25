Kanen Wealth Management LLC Buys Tile Shop Holdings Inc, 1847 Goedeker Inc, The Container Store Group Inc, Sells Camping World Holdings Inc, The ODP Corp, Iamgold Corp

New Purchases: TTSH, GOED, TCS, GNE, CVX, DAIO, EGAN, NEM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tile Shop Holdings Inc, 1847 Goedeker Inc, The Container Store Group Inc, Genie Energy, Chevron Corp, sells Camping World Holdings Inc, The ODP Corp, Iamgold Corp, Altria Group Inc, CarParts.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kanen Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kanen Wealth Management LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZYW) - 516,420 shares, 34.51% of the total portfolio. The One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) - 4,506,466 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. BBQ Holdings Inc (BBQ) - 1,660,090 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 268,517 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH) - 3,390,339 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 3,390,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 4,792,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 697,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Genie Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.6 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.322700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,048,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 59,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Data I/O Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.15 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $5.93. The stock is now traded at around $5.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 208,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,153,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in New Gold Inc by 74.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.54 and $2.21, with an estimated average price of $1.88. The stock is now traded at around $1.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 658,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Kanen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.01.