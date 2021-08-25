Kanen Wealth Management LLC Buys Tile Shop Holdings Inc, 1847 Goedeker Inc, The Container Store Group Inc, Sells Camping World Holdings Inc, The ODP Corp, Iamgold Corp

- New Purchases: TTSH, GOED, TCS, GNE, CVX, DAIO, EGAN, NEM,
- Added Positions: BBW, NTZ, T, NGD, SIC, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: CWH, ODP, IAG, MO, PVG, IBM,
- Sold Out: PRTS, AMZN, SQQQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kanen Wealth Management LLC
- Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZYW) - 516,420 shares, 34.51% of the total portfolio.
- The One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS) - 4,506,466 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio.
- BBQ Holdings Inc (BBQ) - 1,660,090 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio.
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 268,517 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH) - 3,390,339 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.31 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.33. The stock is now traded at around $7.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.29%. The holding were 3,390,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 4,792,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Container Store Group Inc (TCS)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 697,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genie Energy Ltd (GNE)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Genie Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.6 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $6.14. The stock is now traded at around $6.322700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,048,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 59,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Data I/O Corp (DAIO)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Data I/O Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.15 and $7.2, with an estimated average price of $5.93. The stock is now traded at around $5.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 208,731 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,153,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Gold Inc (NGD)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in New Gold Inc by 74.33%. The purchase prices were between $1.54 and $2.21, with an estimated average price of $1.88. The stock is now traded at around $1.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 658,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
Kanen Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.01.
